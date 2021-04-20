Learn global specifications of the Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market

“

Human Coagulation Factor VIIIHuman Coagulation Factor VIII is an essential blood-clotting protein, also known as anti-hemophilic factor (AHF). In humans, factor VIII is encoded by the F8 gene, defects in this gene results in hemophilia A.

North America is the largest consumption market of Human Coagulation Factor VIII, with sales market share nearly 46%. And the production market share of Human Coagulation Factor VIII is 58%. The manufacturers of Human Coagulation Factor VIII in North America have big and medium scale.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 36% and the production market share over 28%. Many European players have plants in USA due to rich plasma source. So there are a large number of Human Coagulation Factor VIIIs for import from other regions.

Asia is another important market of Human Coagulation Factor VIII, enjoying 10% production market share and 11% sales market share. Especially in China, the sales and price of Factor VIII are controlled by country, and the price in China is different from other regions.

Main players are from USA and Europe, like Baxter, Bayer, and they have many plants in other regions. China also can supply Human Coagulation Factor VIII, but the products are mainly consumed in China.

Market competition is intense. Baxter, Bayer, CSL, Pfizer, Grifols, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and hold key technologies, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

The Human Coagulation Factor VIII Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Human Coagulation Factor VIII was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

The Human Coagulation Factor VIII Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Human Coagulation Factor VIII was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

This survey takes into account the value of Human Coagulation Factor VIII generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Shire (Baxter), Bayer, CSL, Pfizer, Grifols, Biogen, Octapharma, NovoNordisk, Greencross, Kedrion, BPL, Hualan Bio, RAAS,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Recombinant Factor VIII, Plasma-derived Factor VIII,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Hemophilia A, Spontanous / Trauma, Surgical, Other,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Human Coagulation Factor VIII, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Human Coagulation Factor VIII market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Human Coagulation Factor VIII from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Human Coagulation Factor VIII market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Human Coagulation Factor VIII Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Recombinant Factor VIII

1.4.3 Plasma-derived Factor VIII

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hemophilia A

1.3.3 Spontanous / Trauma

1.3.4 Surgical

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Human Coagulation Factor VIII Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Human Coagulation Factor VIII Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Human Coagulation Factor VIII Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Human Coagulation Factor VIII Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Human Coagulation Factor VIII Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Human Coagulation Factor VIII Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Human Coagulation Factor VIII Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Human Coagulation Factor VIII Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Human Coagulation Factor VIII Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Human Coagulation Factor VIII Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Shire (Baxter)

11.1.1 Shire (Baxter) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Shire (Baxter) Overview

11.1.3 Shire (Baxter) Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Shire (Baxter) Human Coagulation Factor VIII Product Description

11.1.5 Shire (Baxter) Related Developments

11.2 Bayer

11.2.1 Bayer Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bayer Overview

11.2.3 Bayer Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Bayer Human Coagulation Factor VIII Product Description

11.2.5 Bayer Related Developments

11.3 CSL

11.3.1 CSL Corporation Information

11.3.2 CSL Overview

11.3.3 CSL Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 CSL Human Coagulation Factor VIII Product Description

11.3.5 CSL Related Developments

11.4 Pfizer

11.4.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

11.4.2 Pfizer Overview

11.4.3 Pfizer Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Pfizer Human Coagulation Factor VIII Product Description

11.4.5 Pfizer Related Developments

11.5 Grifols

11.5.1 Grifols Corporation Information

11.5.2 Grifols Overview

11.5.3 Grifols Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Grifols Human Coagulation Factor VIII Product Description

11.5.5 Grifols Related Developments

11.6 Biogen

11.6.1 Biogen Corporation Information

11.6.2 Biogen Overview

11.6.3 Biogen Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Biogen Human Coagulation Factor VIII Product Description

11.6.5 Biogen Related Developments

11.7 Octapharma

11.7.1 Octapharma Corporation Information

11.7.2 Octapharma Overview

11.7.3 Octapharma Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Octapharma Human Coagulation Factor VIII Product Description

11.7.5 Octapharma Related Developments

11.8 NovoNordisk

11.8.1 NovoNordisk Corporation Information

11.8.2 NovoNordisk Overview

11.8.3 NovoNordisk Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 NovoNordisk Human Coagulation Factor VIII Product Description

11.8.5 NovoNordisk Related Developments

11.9 Greencross

11.9.1 Greencross Corporation Information

11.9.2 Greencross Overview

11.9.3 Greencross Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Greencross Human Coagulation Factor VIII Product Description

11.9.5 Greencross Related Developments

11.10 Kedrion

11.10.1 Kedrion Corporation Information

11.10.2 Kedrion Overview

11.10.3 Kedrion Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Kedrion Human Coagulation Factor VIII Product Description

11.10.5 Kedrion Related Developments

11.12 Hualan Bio

11.12.1 Hualan Bio Corporation Information

11.12.2 Hualan Bio Overview

11.12.3 Hualan Bio Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Hualan Bio Product Description

11.12.5 Hualan Bio Related Developments

11.13 RAAS

11.13.1 RAAS Corporation Information

11.13.2 RAAS Overview

11.13.3 RAAS Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 RAAS Product Description

11.13.5 RAAS Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Human Coagulation Factor VIII Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Human Coagulation Factor VIII Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Human Coagulation Factor VIII Production Mode & Process

12.4 Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales Channels

12.4.2 Human Coagulation Factor VIII Distributors

12.5 Human Coagulation Factor VIII Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Human Coagulation Factor VIII Industry Trends

13.2 Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Drivers

13.3 Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Challenges

13.4 Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Report 2020