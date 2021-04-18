Learn global specifications of the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market

“

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) FilmsBOPA film, made of nylon 6, is used in the packaging solutions in various industries. BOPA has a very high tensile strength, anti-puncture strength, excellent flexibility, resistance, resistance, high gas and aroma barrier properties, good transparency and gloss, excellent printability, a broad operating temperature range. Therefore, BOPA film is especially suitable for the packaging of perishable foods, frozen and cooked foods, vegetables, agricultural products and aquatic products packaging, medical supplies, electronic products packaging.

Referring to the concrete application, food industry has the largest market share, which accounted for 76.48% share in 2016. BOPA film can also be used in the household products packaging, the second largest consumption filed with the share of 16.25%.

China and Japan are the major production bases of BOPA film currently. Besides, China is the largest production base of BOPA film presently. Some companies in China, like Xiamen Changsu, are actively expanding their capacity, indicating a promising demand.

As for the consumption, China is also the largest consumer, who held 38.92% share in global consumption market in 2016. The follower is Japan, with the consumption volume of 52562 MT in 2016. Information revealed that Asia-Pacific will continue to be the key production and sales region of BOPA film in the coming years, providing huge support to the BOPA film industry.

Unitika exited China market in 2016, which led to other suppliers in the industry gain greatly. Due to Unitika’s stopped production in China, the price of BOPA price surged in the year in China.

Green Seal Holding, Unitike, Cangzhou Mingzhu, Kolon, DOMO Chemicals, Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry, Biaxis, AdvanSix, A.J. Plast, Toyobo, Hyosung, Mf-Folien, FSPG Hi-Tech, JK Materials, Thaipolyamide, Zidong Chemical,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

Sequential Stretching Type, Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type, LISIM Simultaneous Stretching Type,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

Food Industry, Household Products, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Other,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films

