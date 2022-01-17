Leandro was kicked out of the Big Brother house with 87% of the vote

Leandro was kicked out of the Big Brother house with 87% of the vote

Leandro was kicked out of the Big Brother house with 87% of the vote

The singer became the second contestant to leave this edition of the reality show, after Hugo Tabaco.

Leandro received 87% of the votes.

Leandro was the “Big Brother Famosos” contestant who left the reality show at the gala this Sunday, January 16th. The singer was ruled out with 87 percent of the audience vote. The second most popular candidate was Bruno de Carvalho with 13 percent of the vote.

Nuno Homem de Sá and Jay Oliver, the evening’s other nominees, were the first to secure their place in the house – as they were the least voted. “The gap between the two was very large. The public voted 87 percent of the vote to exclude one of you. The other was only 13 percent. The Portuguese voted throughout the week and during today’s gala (…) the audience decided to exclude Leandro,” announced presenter Cristina Ferreira.

Leandro spent two weeks on “Big Brother Famosos” and was the protagonist of several controversial moments. Remember some of them – in addition to revealing that he has been accused of pedophilia in the past.