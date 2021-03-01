Leaks tell us new crispy news

Last week, on the occasion of a Pokémon gift that was released on the 25th anniversary of the license, Nintendo unveiled Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a new open world game. Direction of the Sinnoh region, long before the events of the Pearl and Diamond versions of the saga. A mysterious title is slated to be released in early 2022, which should be more exposed through various leaks.

New Leaks for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

After sharing the remakes of the Diamond and Pearl versions with us last January, Hispanic site Centro Leaks is now attacking Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which was announced last week. Through several tweets, the site sends us the various information that is in its possession. At first, Pokémon Legends: Arceus would have different battles than the original series. Through an initial tweet, Centro Leaks assured that the battles would be similar to Final Fantasy VII Remake thanks to an ATB (Active Time Battle) ad.

– No longer turn-based

– Battles are now energy based

– No transition between overworld and battles, everything seamlessly

Although this system has been carried over to the game in the past, it appears to have been abandoned during development, as the trailer shows during the Pokémon Gifts. Although the ATB ad is no longer in the game, the battles would benefit from a small modification, although no details were put forward. Centro Leaks wonders about the existence of a possible timer.

Who is the Pokémon?

More information: the hypothetical presence of PokéMontures. As the leak suggests, developers would use multiple placeholders for different functions. Thanks to various Pokémon, we can discover the trainer fly, climb a cliff or move quickly. As one internet user skillfully noted, the deer-like silhouette is reminiscent of the deer from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo may have shared its assets to make this open world easier to develop.

Yes, looks a lot like riding in botw so I bet you can ride certain deer or horses like pokemon

As Centro Leaks further specifies, it would be possible to use these PokéMontures in combat as well. Real PokéMounts like Pokémon Sun and Moon or different Pokémon in the trainer team? No certainty at the moment. Regardless, the Hispanic website has gotten wrong several times in the past. It is likely that some of the information later disclosed here is accurate. However, they should still be taken with a grain of salt. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is sure to have even more unfolding in the coming months. As a reminder, the release date is set for early 2022.