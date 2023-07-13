Leaks Can Make Natural Gas as Bad as Coal for Climate, Study Says

Pure gasoline, lengthy seen as a cleaner different to coal and an necessary instrument within the struggle to sluggish international warming, may be simply as dangerous to the local weather, a brand new research has concluded, except corporations can all however get rid of the leaks that plague its use.

It takes as little as 0.2 p.c of gasoline to leak to make pure gasoline as massive a driver of local weather change as coal, the research discovered. That’s a tiny margin of error for a gasoline that’s infamous for leaking from drill websites, processing crops and the pipes that transport it into energy stations or properties and kitchens.

The underside line: If gasoline leaks, even slightly, “it’s as dangerous as coal,” mentioned Deborah Gordon, the lead researcher and an environmental coverage skilled at Brown College and on the Rocky Mountain Institute, a nonprofit analysis group targeted on clear power. “It may possibly’t be thought of an excellent bridge, or substitute.”

The peer-reviewed research, which additionally concerned researchers from Harvard and Duke Universities and NASA and is ready to be printed subsequent week within the journal Environmental Analysis Letters, provides to a considerable physique of analysis that has poked holes in the concept pure gasoline is an appropriate transitional gas to a future powered solely by renewables, like photo voltaic and wind.