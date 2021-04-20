Leak Testers Market Report Delivering Growth Analysis With Key Trends Top Companies and Forecast 2027

“

Leak TestersLeak testing is a process used to detect manufacturing defects which helps verify the integrity of products and improve consumer safety. For example, the automotive industry consistently uses leak testing to verify that assembly operations were completed properly and subcomponents are leak free.

First, as for the global leak testers industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The half market share in revenue is grasped by the top four manufacturers, ATEQ, INFICON, Cosmo Instruments, and VIC Leak Detection, which closes to 49 per cent totally in 2015. The France giant ATEQ, which has 18.88% revenue market share in 2015, is the leader in the leak testers industry. The manufacturers following ATEQ are INFICON and Cosmo Instruments, which respectively has 14.16% and 7.67% market share globally. The Changzhou Changce is the leader of China leak testers industry. It sells a total of 2.87 million dollar leak tester products in the year of 2015

Second, the global consumption of leak tester products rises up from 33 K units in 2011 to 40.5 K units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 4.8%. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the leak testers products, which is the outcome of the downstream industries are in a good situation.

Third, the downstream industries of leak tester products are automotive, consumer goods, energy, HVAC/R, medical and military. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the raising awareness of product quality, the consumption increase of leak testers will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the leak tester products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Finally, although sales of leak tester products bring a lot of opportunities, the study recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the leak testers field hastily.

The Leak Testers Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Leak Testers was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Leak Testers Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Leak Testers market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Leak Testers generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – ATEQ, INFICON, Cosmo Instruments, VIC Leak Detection, Uson, Hermann Sewerin, TASI, InterTech, AFRISO, Pfeiffer Vacuum, Bacharach, Tecna srl, CETA, Changzhou Changce, Kane International, Rothenberger, HAIRUISI,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Portable Leak Tester, Compact Leak Tester, Stationary Leak Tester,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Industrial, Automotive, Medical, HVAC/R, Laboratories, Energy,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Leak Testers, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Leak Testers market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Leak Testers from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Leak Testers market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Leak Testers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Leak Testers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Portable Leak Tester

1.2.3 Compact Leak Tester

1.2.4 Stationary Leak Tester

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Leak Testers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 HVAC/R

1.3.6 Laboratories

1.3.7 Energy

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Leak Testers Production

2.1 Global Leak Testers Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Leak Testers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Leak Testers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Leak Testers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Leak Testers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Leak Testers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Leak Testers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Leak Testers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Leak Testers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Leak Testers Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Leak Testers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Leak Testers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Leak Testers Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Leak Testers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Leak Testers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Leak Testers Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Leak Testers Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Leak Testers Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Leak Testers Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Leak Testers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Leak Testers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Leak Testers Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Leak Testers Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Leak Testers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Leak Testers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Leak Testers Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Leak Testers Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Leak Testers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Leak Testers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Leak Testers Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Leak Testers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Leak Testers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Leak Testers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Leak Testers Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Leak Testers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Leak Testers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Leak Testers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Leak Testers Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Leak Testers Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Leak Testers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Leak Testers Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Leak Testers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Leak Testers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Leak Testers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Leak Testers Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Leak Testers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Leak Testers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Leak Testers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Leak Testers Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Leak Testers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Leak Testers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Leak Testers Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Leak Testers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Leak Testers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Leak Testers Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Leak Testers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Leak Testers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Leak Testers Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Leak Testers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Leak Testers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Leak Testers Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Leak Testers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Leak Testers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Leak Testers Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Leak Testers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Leak Testers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Leak Testers Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Leak Testers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Leak Testers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Leak Testers Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Leak Testers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Leak Testers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Leak Testers Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Leak Testers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Leak Testers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Leak Testers Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Leak Testers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Leak Testers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Leak Testers Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Leak Testers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Leak Testers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Leak Testers Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Leak Testers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Leak Testers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Leak Testers Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Leak Testers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Leak Testers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Leak Testers Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Leak Testers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Leak Testers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Leak Testers Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Leak Testers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Leak Testers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Leak Testers Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Leak Testers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Leak Testers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 ATEQ

12.1.1 ATEQ Corporation Information

12.1.2 ATEQ Overview

12.1.3 ATEQ Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ATEQ Leak Testers Product Description

12.1.5 ATEQ Related Developments

12.2 INFICON

12.2.1 INFICON Corporation Information

12.2.2 INFICON Overview

12.2.3 INFICON Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 INFICON Leak Testers Product Description

12.2.5 INFICON Related Developments

12.3 Cosmo Instruments

12.3.1 Cosmo Instruments Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cosmo Instruments Overview

12.3.3 Cosmo Instruments Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Cosmo Instruments Leak Testers Product Description

12.3.5 Cosmo Instruments Related Developments

12.4 VIC Leak Detection

12.4.1 VIC Leak Detection Corporation Information

12.4.2 VIC Leak Detection Overview

12.4.3 VIC Leak Detection Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 VIC Leak Detection Leak Testers Product Description

12.4.5 VIC Leak Detection Related Developments

12.5 Uson

12.5.1 Uson Corporation Information

12.5.2 Uson Overview

12.5.3 Uson Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Uson Leak Testers Product Description

12.5.5 Uson Related Developments

12.6 Hermann Sewerin

12.6.1 Hermann Sewerin Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hermann Sewerin Overview

12.6.3 Hermann Sewerin Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hermann Sewerin Leak Testers Product Description

12.6.5 Hermann Sewerin Related Developments

12.7 TASI

12.7.1 TASI Corporation Information

12.7.2 TASI Overview

12.7.3 TASI Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 TASI Leak Testers Product Description

12.7.5 TASI Related Developments

12.8 InterTech

12.8.1 InterTech Corporation Information

12.8.2 InterTech Overview

12.8.3 InterTech Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 InterTech Leak Testers Product Description

12.8.5 InterTech Related Developments

12.9 AFRISO

12.9.1 AFRISO Corporation Information

12.9.2 AFRISO Overview

12.9.3 AFRISO Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 AFRISO Leak Testers Product Description

12.9.5 AFRISO Related Developments

12.10 Pfeiffer Vacuum

12.10.1 Pfeiffer Vacuum Corporation Information

12.10.2 Pfeiffer Vacuum Overview

12.10.3 Pfeiffer Vacuum Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Pfeiffer Vacuum Leak Testers Product Description

12.10.5 Pfeiffer Vacuum Related Developments

12.11 Bacharach

12.11.1 Bacharach Corporation Information

12.11.2 Bacharach Overview

12.11.3 Bacharach Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Bacharach Leak Testers Product Description

12.11.5 Bacharach Related Developments

12.12 Tecna srl

12.12.1 Tecna srl Corporation Information

12.12.2 Tecna srl Overview

12.12.3 Tecna srl Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Tecna srl Leak Testers Product Description

12.12.5 Tecna srl Related Developments

12.13 CETA

12.13.1 CETA Corporation Information

12.13.2 CETA Overview

12.13.3 CETA Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 CETA Leak Testers Product Description

12.13.5 CETA Related Developments

12.14 Changzhou Changce

12.14.1 Changzhou Changce Corporation Information

12.14.2 Changzhou Changce Overview

12.14.3 Changzhou Changce Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Changzhou Changce Leak Testers Product Description

12.14.5 Changzhou Changce Related Developments

12.15 Kane International

12.15.1 Kane International Corporation Information

12.15.2 Kane International Overview

12.15.3 Kane International Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Kane International Leak Testers Product Description

12.15.5 Kane International Related Developments

12.16 Rothenberger

12.16.1 Rothenberger Corporation Information

12.16.2 Rothenberger Overview

12.16.3 Rothenberger Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Rothenberger Leak Testers Product Description

12.16.5 Rothenberger Related Developments

12.17 HAIRUISI

12.17.1 HAIRUISI Corporation Information

12.17.2 HAIRUISI Overview

12.17.3 HAIRUISI Leak Testers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 HAIRUISI Leak Testers Product Description

12.17.5 HAIRUISI Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Leak Testers Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Leak Testers Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Leak Testers Production Mode & Process

13.4 Leak Testers Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Leak Testers Sales Channels

13.4.2 Leak Testers Distributors

13.5 Leak Testers Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Leak Testers Industry Trends

14.2 Leak Testers Market Drivers

14.3 Leak Testers Market Challenges

14.4 Leak Testers Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Leak Testers Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

