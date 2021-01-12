Leak first reveals in-game

A few days ago we learned from the mouth of a former Rockstar Games studios insider (known for leaks in the content of the licensed games) that GTA VI would see the light of day, but at an as yet unknown time. However, some argue that the game will not see the light of day until 2023. Fortunately, we can count on some specialists who have already managed to provide us with details and please the most impatient fans.

What we already know about GTA 6

Rockstar Games has not yet officially announced or confirmed to GTA VI that a new game in the series is in development. However, there have been many reports on the subject that confirm that GTA VI is indeed already in development, for the PS5, Xbox X series, Xbox S series and possibly PC as well.

We still have very little information on the matter as nothing has been officially confirmed, but a new report on the game only taught us one detail that marks a first in GTA history. The hero of the day who posted the news on the networks is called Tom Henderson and was previously known for his many bullets in Call of Duty.

A first female protagonist

Speaking to Twitter, Henderson recently announced that GTA VI can play both female and male protagonists – a first in GTA history:

For the first time in a GTA title, GTA 6 will have a playable female and male protagonist. # GTA6 #GTAVI

January 10, 2021

However, it is currently unknown whether it will be possible to choose one’s character for one’s entire game (as in Cyberpunk 2077), or whether the game will have two first protagonists that players can switch to depending on the situation. Can we take Henderson at his word? Well, he is far from disseminating that information, but his report is the most accurate and believable we have gathered to date. Unfortunately for us (and we have known this for a number of years), Rockstar Games’ policy on rumors is pretty strict: it never comments on possible rumors or hypothetical “leaks”. The official confirmation will therefore have to wait a little longer.