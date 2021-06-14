Leak Detection Market Key Drivers & On-Going Trends 2020 – 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Leak Detection Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Leak Detection industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Leak Detection Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global leak detection market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. An upsurge in the demand for cleaner emissions by the environmental and government organizations will provide strong outlook for the business expansion over the forecast period.

Leak detection is a particular method through which the occurrence of a leak is determined during corrosion. It can be either in a liquid or gaseous form. This method is mainly used in the Oil & Gas industry particularly in upstream, middle stream, and downstream. Both internal and external methods of detection are available for the leak detection such as infrared and laser technology and hydrostatic testing. Leak detection systems ranges from simple, visual line walking and checking to the complex arrangements of software and hardware.

Market Drivers:

Rapid expansion of the petrochemical industries and production activities is affecting the market growth in a positive way

Rising incidences of oil & gas leakages is driving the market growth

Increasing consumer awareness pertaining to the environmental conservation and natural gas consumption

Increasing investments in the off-shore energy resources by the major players will propel the market size

Market Restraint:

Growing retrofitting trends of some leak detection systems is hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Leak Detection Market

Category

Oil

Gas

Product

Fixed

Portable

Technology For Oil

Acoustic/Ultrasonic

Mass/Volume Balance

Fiber Optic

Vapor Sensing Tubes

E-RTTM

Technology For Gas

Acoustic/Ultrasonic

Laser Absorption & Lidar

Cable Based

Statistical & Real Time Monitoring

Vapor Sensing

Flow Monitoring

Thermal Imaging

End User

Upstream

Middle stream

Downstream

Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, SENSIT Technologies, global leader in the gas detection and measurement instruments launched its Gasless Leak Trainer. It was designed for meeting hands-on training needs with respect to the hazardous leak investigations and gas emergencies. It pairs a Bluetooth-enabled tablet with special equipped SENSIT & TRAK-IT IIIa Multi-Gas Detectors for simulating the real-world scenarios without any requirement of the live gas. The respective launch of the instrument helped in the diversification of product portfolio of the company

In July 2015, Honeywell International Inc. acquired Elster Division of Melrose Industries plc for a sum total of USD 5.1 billion. It is the leading provider of thermal gas solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential heating systems and gas, water, and electricity meters. They also deal in the smart meters and software & data analytics solutions. This will provide effective generation of the definitive future returns for the Honeywell’s shareowners as it will provide an increment in their growth profile across the globe

Competitive Analysis

Global leak detection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of conversational computing platform market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global leak detection market are Honeywell International Inc., Siemens , FLIR Systems Inc., PSI Software AG ,., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, ClampON AS, Pentair plc., Xylem Inc., SENSIT Technologies, Schneider Electric, Perma-Pipe, Atmos International (Atmos), TTK-Leak Detection System, Bridger Photonics Inc., RAE Systems, EnergySolutions, IRT Consult Environmental & Energy Ltd., EnTech Engineering, PC and others.

Major Highlights of Leak Detection market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Leak Detection market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Leak Detection market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Leak Detection market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

