League of Legends trailer provides first official look at K’Sante, the new Shurima based tank champion

On October 13, 2022, League of Legends launched a model new cinematic trailer referred to as “The Hunter’s Satisfaction.” It supplied the primary official have a look at Ok’Sante, the newest Shurima-based tank champion.

Rumors concerning Ok’Sante have been revolving locally for fairly some time, with a number of leakers and even builders teasing the champion in a wide range of methods. Nevertheless, the wait appears to be over as with the arrival of the trailer, the discharge date appears to be imminent.

Sadly, the trailer does not present any info concerning the package or expertise of the champion. Nevertheless, that could be made out there within the subsequent few days.

Ok’Sante hails from Nazumah, a metropolis free from Azir’s rule in League of Legends

Ok’Sante’s model new League of Legends trailer supplied a deep perception into his lore. It’s already recognized that this new champion hails from Shurima, the identical area as Azir, Sivir, and Renekton.

Nevertheless, Ok’Sante’s origins are fairly distinctive. The champion hails from Nazumah, a secluded metropolis in Shurima, removed from the Ascended and Azir’s reign.

Sadly, freedom from Azir’s rule comes at a value and the residents of Nazumah did not have the posh of pure sources. Ok’Sante’s ancestors needed to jeopardize their lives to purge nefarious monsters and safe water for his or her individuals. Whereas proceedings are a bit higher now, the risks and hardships proceed to persist.

Because the champion of Nazumah, Ok’Sante stands between the monsters and his beloved metropolis.

See also D&D Beyond joins Wizards of the Coast in $146 million deal Each daybreak, Ok’Sante is prepared. Each daybreak, Ok’Sante is prepared. https://t.co/Z7G2m3lE5C Ok’Sante and the town of Nazumah had been impressed by West Africa, like a number of different latest human champs it’s been a objective to characterize extra actual world cultures in Runeterra twitter.com/leagueoflegend… Ok’Sante and the town of Nazumah had been impressed by West Africa, like a number of different latest human champs it’s been a objective to characterize extra actual world cultures in Runeterra twitter.com/leagueoflegend…

Within the trailer, League of Legends gamers will see a bit of paper with a large bow drawn over it. This could be a clue to Ok’Sante’s selection of weapon, although that could be a bit exhausting to verify.

In any case, with the trailer having arrived, followers could be desirous to know in regards to the launch date of the champion. Normally, each time the builders present a trailer, the champion is added to the upcoming PBE (Public Beta Setting) server.

So there’s a excessive probability that Ok’Sante could be launched to patch 12.21 PBE cycle. In that case, the champion could be launched in League of Legends someplace in direction of the tip of October or the start of November, proper after the tip of Worlds 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



