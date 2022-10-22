League of Legends star Jankos confirms his departure from G2 Esports after 5 glorious years

Star League of Legends jungler Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski has formally introduced his departure from G2 Esports after 5 years of excellent performances.

In a latest video announcement, Jankos confessed his causes for departing and the struggles he is had with G2 over the previous 4 years. Though there have been rumors of the jungler leaving G2 over the previous two days, nothing was official till immediately.

Not like most different League of Legends professionals, Jankos did not watch for G2 to tweet or submit concerning the identical. The Polish veteran went above and past to create a 14-minute clip talking about his time with G2 and what went unsuitable at Worlds 2022.

Moreover, the jungler revealed that he did not plan on leaving G2 till later this yr. As an alternative, the group meant to “experiment with a distinct jungler” in 2023.

Jankos is leaving G2 Esports, however not retiring from professional League of Legends

G2 gained the LEC Spring Break up this season whereas coming in second place within the Summer time Break up. Comparable success adopted with a prime 4 end at MSI. Nonetheless, this was adopted by an underwhelming group stage exit at Worlds. Jankos mentioned:

“We had been in every single place we may very well be from a aggressive perspective. As a lot as we did get clapped at Worlds, there’s many individuals who want they may very well be clapped at Worlds as a substitute of sitting at dwelling and watching.”

Over time, Jankos had established himself as a key pillar of G2. He, together with gamers like Rasmus “caPs” Borregaard and Luka “Perkz” Perković, have been on the middle of their success.

From the crew’s MSI win in 2019 that helped restore religion within the Western League of Legends to all of their glorious performances each domestically and internationally, Jankos has performed an enormous position.

I am nonetheless beneath contract, however after 5 years with G2, I have been allowed to discover my choices for 2023. It was a protracted journey with ups and downs, however finally all issues have to return to an finish For anybody , please contact : [email protected]

Jankos’ departing video, regardless of the information, had a optimistic outlook on the long run. Within the huge image, he recommended that G2’s alternative “makes excellent sense” and could also be advantageous to him.

The jungler said that though he is not retiring, he want to play to one of the best of his potential in “the ultimate few years I’ve left in me.” Regardless that Jankos is among the prime junglers in Europe, he’s now 27 years outdated, making him older than many different LEC gamers.

Jankos is a contender for finest European LoL participant of all-time.

Though Jankos is uncertain of his future plans, he claimed that the time he spent taking part in for G2 marked the “best years of his life.” In 2023, he’s prone to be part of a powerful League of Legends crew within the West as he is nonetheless thought-about to be a top-tier jungler in Europe. The veteran was additionally voted into the League of Legends’ second All-Professional crew this previous break up.

Jankos said:

“I’ve been part of this crew for therefore lengthy now that altering environments, for me, can truly be useful. Wherever I find yourself, If I actually wish to give it my finest for the final couple of years I’ve left in me, it might be good for me to play with totally different gamers, possibly on a distinct org. Simply to attempt one thing else.”

The 2023 League of Legends LEC season will begin in January, nevertheless, free company will begin on November 22 when contracts for gamers everywhere in the world expire.

