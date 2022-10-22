League of Legends star Jankos announces he will not retire, news comes amidst rumors regarding departure from G2 Esports

League of Legends star Jankos has lastly confirmed by way of a YouTube QnA that he won’t be retiring from the esports scene any time quickly, even when he does find yourself leaving G2 Esports.

On October 20, 2022, a rumor surfaced concerning the star jungler that shook your complete League of Legends group. Briefly, well-liked journalist LEC Wooloo claimed that the participant could be leaving G2 within the 2023 season.

[Sources] Bot laner Flakked 🇪🇸 and Jungler Jankos 🇵🇱 have been allowed to explore their options as they will not be a part of G2 Esports roster next year. https://t.co/b3pRPg0FYD

This led to hypothesis on whether or not he has determined to retire or whether or not he’ll preserve enjoying. Because it occurs, despite the fact that it’s not recognized which staff Jankos will be part of, he has confirmed that he won’t retire. Followers can discover Jankos’ feedback on his future within the video offered under.

Jankos is usually thought to be the best western jungler of all time. He could have fallen a bit, however remains to be succesful sufficient to compete in any high staff that’s trying to win trophies.

Full particulars concerning Jankos and his possible future in League of Legends Season 13

As talked about beforehand, Jankos shouldn’t be trying to retire anytime quickly, even when he’s faraway from the G2 Esports’ League of Legends staff. On the 19:42 minute mark, Jankos stated the next by way of his YouTube QnA video:

“If G2 have been to alter the jungler, I might nonetheless prefer to pro-play for an additional 12 months or 2, perhaps 3 as a result of I actually get pleasure from it.”

Aside from that, whereas answering a query on the place he sees himself in a couple of years, he stated the next:

“Like I simply talked about, between 2 or 3 years most after which I’ll simply transition to a streamer, perhaps truthfully 1 or 2 years, I am unsure. “

Therefore, it appears like followers will nonetheless get to see extra of Jankos within the skilled European League of Legends scene in the interim. Clearly, there isn’t any motive for him to depart both.

Jankos is arguably one of many grestest ever gamers in not simply Europe, however internationally. He was a part of the G2 Esports staff that received MSI 2019 and reached the finals of Worlds 2019.

He has achieved rather a lot in his profession, however nonetheless aspires to win the coveted League of Legends World Championships. Nevertheless, aside from being a high participant, he has additionally change into fairly synonymous with G2 Esports.



So wherein staff you wish to see him? 🤔

So wherein staff you wish to see him? 🤔

1st factor that got here to my thoughts on stream is SK… 2nd is swap Elyoya and Jankos in MAD… Based on Jankos Q&A he will probably be nonetheless enjoying for 1-3 years and most probably it is going to be #LEC

He type of turned the face of the group alongside Caps, and him not being part of the staff will certainly change issues up rather a lot. His management, expertise, and persona are however a couple of issues that G2 Esports will miss out on as soon as he leaves.

For this reason a number of followers really feel that it could be Jankos who’s searching for a transfer somewhat than G2 Esports pushing him out. It is because there isn’t any goal achieve in letting a participant like him depart, except the staff has an unrevealed grand plan.

Thus, it results in the query on what Jankos is perhaps planning for himself. It is because he won’t discover a staff like G2 Esports anyplace in Europe. It’s most likely the most important roster {that a} participant of his caliber may play for and the rest aside from Fnatic will most likely be a downgrade.

Due to this fact, many followers began speculating that he would most likely retire, the second LEC Wooloo posted the rumor on Twitter. Fortuitously, that doesn’t appear to be the case as is famous from his YouTube QnA.

Possible future for Jankos

Because it occurs, despite the fact that he won’t discover one other League of Legends roster that has the identical model worth as G2 Esports, there are a couple of groups who is perhaps keen to signal him. One in all them is SK Gaming, a staff that was good as soon as, however has misplaced its footing lately.

Nevertheless, as of the 2023 season of League of Legends LEC, SK Gaming is keen to spend closely and construct a high roster. Aside from that, there’s additionally Staff Vitality, which at present has Perkz because the midlaner.

Since Jankos and Perkz have performed up to now, it’s attainable that they is perhaps trying to get again collectively. Jankos’ former G2 Esports teammate, Mikyx has additionally stated that he could be keen to play alongside his earlier jungler colleague.

So, by way of suitors, there are quite a lot of choices that Jankos may select from. Nevertheless, solely time will inform about what he intends to do within the coming days.



