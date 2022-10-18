League of Legends servers will be taken down from 03:00 PDT to prepare for Bewitching skins and patch 12.20

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, League of Legends is ready to launch the patch 12.20 patch replace that may introduce a variety of new issues into the sport. As per Riot Video games, there shall be changes to champions like Maokai, Aatrox, Blitzcrank, and several other others.

Aside from that, model new Bewitching skins shall be added to the sport together with this patch. As such, Riot Video games has clarified that for the NA area, the servers will go down at round 03:00 PDT, nevertheless, they’ve supplied data on different areas as effectively.

Patch 12.20! Buffing Rammus, as a result of he went down loads after a change to how his W calculates. Small buffs to others within the checklist. Blitz JG adjustments are a buff, however he wants a good faucet down for Supp. Aatrox continues to be too sturdy after Eclipse adjustments, so tapping him down

League of Legends patch 12.20 may even be one of many last ones earlier than the pre-season 2023 drops. Therefore, followers shall be prepared to push their rank and honor stage to seize the unique Sejuani and Malzahar skins which are rewarded for reaching sure milestones.

When will League of Legends servers be taken offline for patch 12.20?

As acknowledged earlier, League of Legends patch 12.20 will introduce fairly just a few issues into the sport. Subsequently, it’s comprehensible that the builders have to shut the servers down and carry out some upkeep.

Based on the official Riot Video games web site, the servers for the sport will go down on the instances talked about beneath:

Brazil : Servers shall be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 05:00 GMT-03

: Servers shall be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 05:00 GMT-03 Europe NE : Severs shall be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 02:00 BST

: Severs shall be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 02:00 BST Europe W : Servers shall be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 05:00 BST

: Servers shall be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 05:00 BST Japan : Servers shall be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 05:00 JST

: Servers shall be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 05:00 JST Korea : Servers shall be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 06:00 KST

: Servers shall be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 06:00 KST LAN : Servers shall be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 03:00 GMT-06

: Servers shall be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 03:00 GMT-06 NA : Servers shall be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 03:00 PDT

: Servers shall be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 03:00 PDT AEDT: Servers shall be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 06:00 AEDT

Based on the web site’s official data, the servers must be down for round 3 hours. As soon as the upkeep is full, gamers might want to replace the sport via the League of Legends consumer itself and begin taking part in.

Nonetheless, the upkeep course of could also be delayed a bit on account of some unexpected circumstances. If that occurs, the builders will announce it on the official web site.

In any case, patch 12.20 will introduce Halloween 2022 skins beneath the Bewitching skinline. Aside from that, just a few champions like Aatrox and Maokai, who’ve been excessively sturdy till now, will get much-needed nerfs. Blitzcrank may even obtain the required changes to push him into the jungle.



