League of Legends patch 12.15 is combating smurfs with the new ranked Duo queue changes

League of Legends patch 12.15 dropped yesterday, and a brand new set of modifications have carried out a system that can work in direction of considerably lowering the variety of smurfs within the recreation.

Like best multiplayer video games, the MOBA additionally sees its justifiable share of smurfs in ranked matchmaking, which in the end hampers the sport’s aggressive integrity.

🛠 Patch 12.15 Notes 🛠⚡️ Power based mostly champions get a lift 🔧 Advantageous tuning Mastery Yi and Sivir 💪 Buffing up some have interaction helps⬇️ Nerfing Divine Sunderer and First Strike

Excessive-rank gamers usually don’t shrink back from making a smurf account to both assist out a pal or simply smash the enjoyable for an additional who has taken their ranked climb severely.

This challenge has been plaguing League of Legends for a lot of seasons now, and with patch 12.15, Riot has carried out an answer that can look to fight a good bit of the problem.

The builders have addressed the rising issues with smurfs earlier on in Season 12, and with the brand new replace, they may eradicate the ranked Duo queue for high-level gamers and primarily make it a Solo-queue solely choice.

League of Legends patch 12.15 will scale back the variety of smurfs within the recreation

League of Legends patch 12.15 wasn’t precisely an enormous one when it got here to introducing champion steadiness updates. Whereas one of many extra important modifications was buffs to the vitality champions, the patch, to an extent, handled fixing a few of the points with the title.

Riot launched modifications to the Duo queue system, which is able to not let high-ranked gamers make use of the system.

Within the patch notes, the builders said:

“Having a premade duo is a slight benefit, and whereas present Apex Tier (Masters, Grandmaster, and Challenger) gamers aren’t capable of duo with anybody, the system solely works off present rank. With this alteration, we’re tightening up the Apex Tier restriction to use to MMR as properly.”

“The aim of that is to forestall climbing smurfs from with the ability to duo queue into Apex Tier. That mentioned, decayed Apex Tier gamers and the very best expert Diamond I gamers may additionally be impacted by this alteration. Up till now these gamers may duo and reliably get into Apex Tier video games, which is not honest when the individuals they’re taking part in in opposition to cannot duo. If this alteration works as anticipated, we’ll consider transport it to the remainder of the world with plans to re-evaluate earlier than Season Begin.”

Any longer, League of Legends gamers will now not have the ability to queue up for a ranked recreation with a pal if they’re each of the Grasp rank or larger. The system is not going to take MMR into consideration and can in the end look to scale back the variety of smurfs that one will get to expertise in ranked matchmaking immediately.

Riot Video games have additionally talked about that they’ve efficiently examined this technique again in patch 12.10 for each the Korea and NA servers, therefore, with 12.15, they’ve formally made it stay for all areas.