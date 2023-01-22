League of Legends LEC 2023 season finals to take place in Montpellier, France

On January 21, 2023, League of Legends LEC formally introduced the placement of the seasonal finale for the event. This 12 months, the LEC season finals will happen in Montpellier, France.

The LEC 2023 season finals are very completely different from the way it has been in earlier years. It is because your entire format has modified, and the season finals are a mini-split.

France might be an excellent location for the LEC. Aside from being an excellent location, this nation has developed into one of many European League of Legends hubs.

Particulars relating to League of Legends LEC 2023 season finals

League of Legends LEC made main adjustments to its format for the 2023 season. Throughout this season, there might be three splits: Winter, Spring, and Summer time.

Nevertheless, profitable the Summer time Break up doesn’t assure a spot in Worlds 2023. As soon as the Summer time Break up is over, the winner of the three Splits and the three best-performing groups of the season will play in opposition to one another within the LEC 2023 season finals.

The winner and runner-up of the season finals will qualify for Worlds 2023, and the third finest workforce might be despatched to the play-in stage. It is a good system, as it’s going to pressure groups to carry out appropriately as an alternative of getting a free go to the League of Legends World Championships.

One of many criticisms relating to LEC’s format was that the MAD Lions certified for Worlds 2022 with out profitable a single best-of-five sport in the course of the 2022 Summer time Break up. As anticipated, the workforce carried out disastrously, leaving a foul impression on Europe, traditionally generally known as one of many world’s finest areas.

So, a model new three Break up system was developed the place each workforce was examined proper from day one, and there was no scope for a consolation zone. If groups need to compete within the largest League of Legends tournaments, they should be the perfect.

In any case, the season finals might be held in France, within the metropolis of Montpellier. Beforehand, France was host to the finals of Worlds 2019, the place FPX defeated G2 Esports to win the trophy.

Nevertheless, the sport was held in Paris, proving that France isn’t any stranger to large tournaments. In any case, the season finals are nonetheless fairly distant, and quite a lot of video games must be performed within the subsequent six months earlier than groups attain that stage.



