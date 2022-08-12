League of Legends developers provide first look at Aurelion Sol’s reimagined gameplay

League of Legends builders, whereas presenting the August 12 champion roadmap, supplied the first-ever look into Aurelion Sol’s model new gameplay. The rework is a CGU (Complete Gameplay Replace), the place the champion’s abilities might be altered with out altering its visuals or lore.

The builders needed gamers to really feel like they have been utilizing a “actual” dragon whereas additionally sustaining his standing as a celestial being, and it appears that evidently Aurelion Sol is about to turn into a particularly enjoyable champion. That is one thing the gameplay signifies as nicely.

You will need to make clear, although, that this was solely a partial gameplay showcase; additional particulars might be obtainable as soon as the discharge date approaches.

Model new dragon-type gameplay of Aurelion Sol in League of Legends

Aurelion Sol is among the first champions who is about to obtain a CGU, the place the unit might be reimagined so as to facilitate a modern-day playstyle. Because it occurs, that is an experiment by way of which the builders need to make this champion related once more.

Subsequently, they’ve supplied the first-ever look into the reimagined model of two of Aurelion Sol’s abilities (Q and W). These abilities have been fully altered, and it appears that evidently the champion will really feel totally completely different as soon as the CGU is formally launched.

Within the case of his Q talent, the builders have given him a Dragon Breath, which can be utilized so long as his mana lasts. Aurelion Sol will now be capable to cope with lane opposition and minion waves in a a lot simpler method.

For his W talent, the builders have made it such that the champion will be capable to fly all around the map with out getting blocked by any type of terrain. This talent additionally seems fairly attention-grabbing, as it is going to assist the champion to gank different lanes and transfer throughout the map a lot quicker.

Nonetheless, the enjoyable doesn’t finish right here, as gamers can even be capable to use each his Q and W skills in conjunction inside League of Legends. Which means that his fireplace breath can be utilized whereas he traverses throughout terrains throughout the summoner’s rift.

Sadly, these are the one two abilities that have been showcased, as no info was supplied relating to his E and R. Nonetheless, gamers is not going to have to attend lengthy as this rework might be launched this yr, proper after the discharge of the Shurima-based tank champion in League of Legends.

