Leading actor Simu Liu is angry with Disney President

In the best of all worlds, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings should have appeared on February 12, 2021, Chinese New Year’s Day. But the release date has been postponed, first instead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, then finally on September 1, 2021. A recent controversy erupted when Disney CEO Bob Chapek made comments that members of the Chinese did not liked community, including lead actor Simu Liu.

Shang-Chi: a new financial formula

Without the Covid-19 pandemic, the theatrical release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be a major cultural event, as the first Disney film and the first Marvel film in the style of Black Panther are almost 100% composed. Chinese occupation. Even if the box office hit isn’t there, the film will have already accomplished this feat. And, according to Disney boss Bob Chapek, there has recently been a controversy when it comes to budget issues. Disney executives didn’t expect the next wave of the virus and now it’s logistically too late to change the movie’s release strategy.

In an interview to present Disney’s Q3 economic results, Bob Chapek estimated that the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be a financially “interesting experiment”. For both the above reason and because it will be the first Disney movie to have a different space / streaming treatment than the others. Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings would then be exclusively in the cinemas for 45 days before they are broadcast on the Disney + platform. Based on the two complaints by Scarlett Johansson and Emma Stone for Black Widow and Cruella. The latter feel financially damaged by the double theatrical release and streaming of their film.

Simu Liu: “Disney underestimates us”

These words didn’t particularly appeal to Simu Liu, the main actor in the film. In his opinion, it’s humiliating to talk about the movie like that. He spoke up on Twitter and Instagram, shared photos behind the scenes and introduced his Asian comrades. It’s not an experience for him. He explains that they are “the downtrodden, the underrated. Ceiling breakers celebrating culture and joy in a difficult year.”

Anyway, at Hitek we can’t wait to see what the film will bring. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces a new character to the MCU, in the presence of the eponymous character and son of Mandarin, the main villain of the movie Iron Man 3, which was now released … eight years ago. The film is also intended to introduce new characters, including a very special stranger to the battalion, which we introduce to you in this article here.

We are not an experience. We are the outsider; that underestimated. We are the ceiling breakers. We are the festival of culture and joy that lasts after a difficult year. We are the surprise. I am ready to make history on September 3rd. JOIN US