Lead Management Software Market Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2018 – 2026

Lead management software is used to manage the complete customer lifecycle, from capture to conversion of a lead, providing high-value and qualified opportunities to the sales team. Lead management software applications are deployed in the marketing and/or sales operations departments. Lead management software supports the process of collecting unqualified contacts and opportunities from various sources such as email responses, marketing communication databases, multichannel marketing campaigns, and offline interactions such as seminars and tradeshows, social media and web pages. Lead management software is capable of filtering and supplementing the lead information with third-party data sources, in order to form a more complete lead profile. The leads can be scored or rated, sent through a lead nurturing workflow, and then qualified or prioritized as sales opportunities and distributed to the appropriate sales team. The fundamental goal of lead management software is to deliver opportunities that have a higher chance of conversion to the sales team.

Trends in the lead management software market indicate a shift toward the lead management functionality being integrated as a part of a larger customer relationship management (CRM) system and other marketing automation projects. Many companies are now trying to improve the collaboration between their marketing and sales departments.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

Major vendors of the lead management software market include Act-On Software, Inc., Adobe Inc., Hubspot, Inc., IBM, Marketo Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.Com Inc., SAP India Private Limited, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Adestra Limited, and Aprimo LLC. Some of the popular offerings by these companies are Adobe Marketing Cloud, IBM Watson Campaign Automation, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Zoho CRM Plus, and Aprimo Campaign Management.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The lead management software market can be segmented on the basis of type of deployment, industry, size of industry, application, and region. Based on deployment, the lead management software market can be divided into cloud-based and on-premise. In terms of industry, the market can be divided into food & beverages, health, wellness, fitness, hospitality, insurance, marketing & advertising, pharmaceuticals, and retail. In terms of size of industry, the market can be divided into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Further, based on application, the lead management software market can be classified into contact management, integrated email marketing, bid management, real-time tracking dashboards, billing & invoicing, sales stage tracking, social media integration, landing page management, task management (assign leads and follow-up), and calendar integration.

