Lead–Acid Battery Market Strategic Insights and Top Impacting Growth Factors Over 2019- 2026

The global lead–acid battery market size was valued at $39.7 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $59.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.24% from 2019 to 2026. Lead is the key component in lead–acid batteries, which is soft in nature, therefore, a couple of other additives such as antimony, tin, calcium, and selenium are added to it. These additives are added to get extra mechanical strength and electrical properties. Although lead is hazardous in nature, it is recycled that further prevents environmental damage. This is the reason why lead–acid batteries are capable of meeting sustainable norms.

The battery is rechargeable and is composed of lead-oxide cathode, sponge metallic lead anode and sulfuric acid solution electrolyte, utilized as a cost-effective power storage solution. Cost efficient energy storage solutions and recyclable nature of lead-acid batteries over lithium-ion batteries drive the global lead-acid battery market. However, emerging and existing alternatives to this type of battery hinder the market growth. However, the requirement for expanding data centers create new opportunities in the industry.

The automotive sector held the highest share of the global lead-acid battery market, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market in 2018, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to application of lead-acid batteries for their robust and low-cost nature along with need for cost-effective energy solutions. However, the UPS segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in demand for UPS system for its high performance, appropriate designing, and usage as an emergency power backup.

The global lead–acid battery market is already a matured sector, in terms of growth, which is expected to grow at a single-digit growth of 5.2% during the forecast period. The global lead–acid battery market growth of this market is mainly driven by lead–acid battery as a low-cost energy source and its recyclable nature. It has more than a 90% recycling rate, which means a very little amount of lead goes into waste thereby, causing least impact on environment. This further increases the popularity of lead–acid battery, thereby fueling its demand. The global battery sector is in the middle of technology revolution and governments from various geographies are looking forward to accelerating their move toward low carbon energy sources.

As a result, renewable energy generation activities are growing significantly, and governments are also setting mandatory renewable energy targets by aiming electrification as well as decarbonization. Lead–acid battery technology is one of the technologies that has the performance capability to meet these energy targets. Therefore, lead–acid batteries are expected to support governmental approaches during the forecast period. However, rise in popularity as well as the demand for lithium-ion battery limits the growth of the global lead–acid battery market. Expansion of data centers and resulting demand for heavy weight lead–acid batteries is the key global lead–acid battery market trend observed in the recent years.

Based on product, the SLI segment contributed to more than half of the total share of the global lead-acid battery market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to offering of long cycle-life, reduced weight in vehicles, and cost-effective energy source. However, the stationary segment is estimated to maintain the largest CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in applications in security systems, oil and gas explorations, renewable energy systems, emergency lighting, utilities, backup power, and railway backup systems.

By construction method, the flooded battery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The adoption of flooded batteries is high in diesel-electric submarines, nuclear submarines, and in the automotive industry due to which there is a great demand for flooded batteries in the market. In addition, forklift trucks also use such batteries in material handling applications due to their low-cost.

The major player studied and profiled in the global lead–acid battery market are EnerSys, Exide Industries, Crown Battery, East Penn, HOPPECKE, NorthStar, Hitachi Chemical, Exide Technologies, Teledyne Technologies, Hankook AltasBX, and C&D Technologies.