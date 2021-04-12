Lead-Acid Battery Market By Construction, Type, Application and Future Analysis

Around the world, the population continues to grow, which is leading to the rising demand for electricity, among almost all other things. More people and houses mean more electrical appliances in use, which is putting immense pressure on national grids. In a large number of countries, especially the developing ones, the energy being produced is still way lesser than required. Thus, the existing grids regularly witness high-load conditions, which lead to power cuts for short and long durations.

As power cuts disrupt the day-to-day life, the demand for equipment that can continue to provide power in case of outages has been steadily increasing. Therefore, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) sales are increasing around the world. Since these devices draw electricity from lead–acid batteries, P&S Intelligence has forecast a 3.7% CAGR for the lead–acid battery market during 2018–2023. At this rate, the revenue generated from the sale of these energy storage systems will likely rise from $56.9 billion in 2017 to $70.7 billion by 2023.

Asia-Pacific has been the largest lead–acid battery market up till now, as the increasing disposable income of the people is letting them spend on vehicles, which is leading to the quickly rising automobile sales. Additionally, the governments of China and India are strongly promoting the adoption of EVs, as they are two of the most polluted countries; Delhi and Beijing constantly rank high in the list of the world’s most polluted cities. Additionally, the region is witnessing rapid industrialization, which is resulting in the high adoption rate of battery-equipped UPS systems.

