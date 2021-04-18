LCD Glass Substrate Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2020 to 2027

“

LCD Glass SubstrateLCD glass substrate is a special glass used for thin-film transistor (TFT) LCDs which form the display area of products including LCD televisions, personal computers and mobile phones. An LCD panel consists of various components stacked in a number of layers. These components include a polarizer, a color filter and a liquid crystal layer, with the glass substrate being the most important.

One of the major drivers in this market is the use of LCDs in many devices, such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, and PCs. As CRT becomes less and less popular, LCD has become the main technology used in many devices, especially portable ones. This is due largely to the reduction in device size and size of display panels, and because the demand for high-quality display has been increasing.

One of the trends in this market is the reduced thickness of LCD glass substrates. Vendors are focusing on manufacturing light and thin glass substrates to reduce the thickness of devices that use them. Another major trend is increased innovations in technology.

The market is largely to a few Asian countries such as Korea, Taiwan and Japan, as these countries form the main manufacturing hub for high quality glass substrates, one of the core elements used in making LCD panels. However, with the entry of few domestic players in the LCD manufacturing scenario, China is rapidly emerging as a strong contender in the substrates market. Strong entry barriers such as high capital and complex technology requirements further hinder new players from entering the market.

The market concentration of LCD glass substrates is very high, top 3 players occupy near 90% of the global market. Corning enjoys the largest market share in 2016, followed by AGC, NEG. And Tonghsu is the largest producer in China, accounting for over 4.2% of global market.

The LCD Glass Substrate Industry Report indicates that the global market size of LCD Glass Substrate was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on 'LCD Glass Substrate Industry' offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by LCD Glass Substrate market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of LCD Glass Substrate generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3:

Corning, AGC, NEG, Tunghsu Optoelectronic, AvanStrate, IRICO, CGC, LG Chem,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Gen. 8 and above, Gen. 7, Gen. 6, Gen. 5.5, Gen. 5, Gen. 4 and below,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Televisions, Monitors, Laptops, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market LCD Glass Substrate, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The LCD Glass Substrate market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 LCD Glass Substrate Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global LCD Glass Substrate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Gen. 8 and above

1.2.3 Gen. 7

1.2.4 Gen. 6

1.2.5 Gen. 5.5

1.2.6 Gen. 5

1.2.7 Gen. 4 and below

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global LCD Glass Substrate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Televisions

1.3.3 Monitors

1.3.4 Laptops

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global LCD Glass Substrate Production

2.1 Global LCD Glass Substrate Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global LCD Glass Substrate Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global LCD Glass Substrate Production by Region

2.3.1 Global LCD Glass Substrate Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global LCD Glass Substrate Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global LCD Glass Substrate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global LCD Glass Substrate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global LCD Glass Substrate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global LCD Glass Substrate Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top LCD Glass Substrate Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top LCD Glass Substrate Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top LCD Glass Substrate Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top LCD Glass Substrate Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top LCD Glass Substrate Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top LCD Glass Substrate Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global LCD Glass Substrate Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top LCD Glass Substrate Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top LCD Glass Substrate Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top LCD Glass Substrate Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top LCD Glass Substrate Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LCD Glass Substrate Sales in 2020

4.3 Global LCD Glass Substrate Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top LCD Glass Substrate Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top LCD Glass Substrate Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LCD Glass Substrate Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global LCD Glass Substrate Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global LCD Glass Substrate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global LCD Glass Substrate Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global LCD Glass Substrate Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global LCD Glass Substrate Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global LCD Glass Substrate Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global LCD Glass Substrate Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global LCD Glass Substrate Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global LCD Glass Substrate Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global LCD Glass Substrate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global LCD Glass Substrate Price by Type

5.3.1 Global LCD Glass Substrate Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global LCD Glass Substrate Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global LCD Glass Substrate Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global LCD Glass Substrate Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global LCD Glass Substrate Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global LCD Glass Substrate Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global LCD Glass Substrate Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global LCD Glass Substrate Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global LCD Glass Substrate Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global LCD Glass Substrate Price by Application

6.3.1 Global LCD Glass Substrate Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global LCD Glass Substrate Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America LCD Glass Substrate Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America LCD Glass Substrate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America LCD Glass Substrate Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America LCD Glass Substrate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America LCD Glass Substrate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe LCD Glass Substrate Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe LCD Glass Substrate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe LCD Glass Substrate Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe LCD Glass Substrate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe LCD Glass Substrate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific LCD Glass Substrate Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific LCD Glass Substrate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific LCD Glass Substrate Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific LCD Glass Substrate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific LCD Glass Substrate Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America LCD Glass Substrate Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America LCD Glass Substrate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America LCD Glass Substrate Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America LCD Glass Substrate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America LCD Glass Substrate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa LCD Glass Substrate Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa LCD Glass Substrate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa LCD Glass Substrate Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa LCD Glass Substrate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa LCD Glass Substrate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa LCD Glass Substrate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Corning

12.1.1 Corning Corporation Information

12.1.2 Corning Overview

12.1.3 Corning LCD Glass Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Corning LCD Glass Substrate Product Description

12.1.5 Corning Related Developments

12.2 AGC

12.2.1 AGC Corporation Information

12.2.2 AGC Overview

12.2.3 AGC LCD Glass Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 AGC LCD Glass Substrate Product Description

12.2.5 AGC Related Developments

12.3 NEG

12.3.1 NEG Corporation Information

12.3.2 NEG Overview

12.3.3 NEG LCD Glass Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 NEG LCD Glass Substrate Product Description

12.3.5 NEG Related Developments

12.4 Tunghsu Optoelectronic

12.4.1 Tunghsu Optoelectronic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Tunghsu Optoelectronic Overview

12.4.3 Tunghsu Optoelectronic LCD Glass Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Tunghsu Optoelectronic LCD Glass Substrate Product Description

12.4.5 Tunghsu Optoelectronic Related Developments

12.5 AvanStrate

12.5.1 AvanStrate Corporation Information

12.5.2 AvanStrate Overview

12.5.3 AvanStrate LCD Glass Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 AvanStrate LCD Glass Substrate Product Description

12.5.5 AvanStrate Related Developments

12.6 IRICO

12.6.1 IRICO Corporation Information

12.6.2 IRICO Overview

12.6.3 IRICO LCD Glass Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 IRICO LCD Glass Substrate Product Description

12.6.5 IRICO Related Developments

12.7 CGC

12.7.1 CGC Corporation Information

12.7.2 CGC Overview

12.7.3 CGC LCD Glass Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 CGC LCD Glass Substrate Product Description

12.7.5 CGC Related Developments

12.8 LG Chem

12.8.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.8.2 LG Chem Overview

12.8.3 LG Chem LCD Glass Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 LG Chem LCD Glass Substrate Product Description

12.8.5 LG Chem Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 LCD Glass Substrate Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 LCD Glass Substrate Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 LCD Glass Substrate Production Mode & Process

13.4 LCD Glass Substrate Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 LCD Glass Substrate Sales Channels

13.4.2 LCD Glass Substrate Distributors

13.5 LCD Glass Substrate Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 LCD Glass Substrate Industry Trends

14.2 LCD Glass Substrate Market Drivers

14.3 LCD Glass Substrate Market Challenges

14.4 LCD Glass Substrate Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global LCD Glass Substrate Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Therefore, LCD Glass Substrate Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research LCD Glass Substrate.”