Layer Pads Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2030

Packaging for E-commerce Fuels Growth of Layer Pads Market

The consumer goods market has been witnessing unprecedented demand in the past few years with the rise of e-commerce industry. With internet reaching the farthest corners of the world, it has increased the transit distance for goods until they reach the final custom.

This has increased the risk for goods as long distances can cause damage to foods due to multiple external factors. Owing to this reason, layer pads or corrugated cardboards are extensively used to ensure adequate protection is provided to the items in transit.

The demand for layer pads has escalated in recent years as they provide a affordable solutions to shipping goods over long distances. Furthermore, this packaging is completely customizable and provides protection from water, moistures, and infestation, which makes it ideal for warehouse storing as well.

Analysts predict that the demand for layer pads will be felt across logistics sector as consumerism continues to reach newer heights with each passing year.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Layer Pads Market

Food and Beverages Industry to Create Excellent Opportunity for Layer Pads Market

The growth of allied industries is expected to have a direct impact on the sale of layer pads. For instance, the rise of food and beverage industry in the coming ten years is projected to create a lucrative demand for layer pads. The demand for customised layer pads packaging solutions to meet diverse packaging needs will emerge as an essential one.

Demand for beverages packaging will lead the market as the retail and restaurant business has been flourishing at a relentless rate. The beverage segment is projected to hold a lion’s share of 80% in the global layer pads market during the forecast period.

Analysts suggest that despite the COVID-19 lockdowns, the demand for layer pads is projected to surge as the demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages continues to surge at an exponential rate. The fragility to glass bottles used to store drinks is expected to create an unprecedented spike in the demand for layer pads during the forecast period.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Sale of Consumer Electronics with BYOD Trends Ups Sale of Layer Pads

COVID-19 pushed the corporate world to operate remotely in order to ensure business continuity. This create a huge surge in demand for laptops, tablets, and other consumer electronics to ensure work from home models were not compromised.

The lockdown has brought out a new need for entertainment, which has also led to exponential sales of smartphones and gaming consoles. The insatiable demand for TVs for the purpose of entertainment has also created a demand for safe dispatches of products.

All of the above scenarios that have defined the lockdowns created a massive demand for layer pads as they use solid board grade to ensure utmost safe packing of goods during transit. Furthermore, layer pads ensure uniform distribution of weight during transit, which prevents breakage and loss.

As BYOD and work from home trend continues to strengthen through the months, analysts anticipate that the demand for layer pads will remain in the high consumer electronics sector in the Q2 and Q3 of 2020.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Layer Pads Market

Beauty Trends and Access to International Cosmetics Draws Demand for Layer Pads for Safe Packaging

Beauty trends have definitely been the biggest contributors to the growing demand for packaging solutions in recent years. Rise of media and access to it has gravely influenced a young generation to take good care of skin, hair, and overall grooming.

In the coming years, analysts predict that focus on self-care will lead to a mammoth demand for beauty products. The fact that these products are packed in glass, which lead to a growing need for better packaging solutions, thus shifting focus towards layer pads.

A wide range of cosmetic companies are expected to make optimum use of layer pads as they are a more sustainable packaging solution when compared to plastic bubble wrap. Increasing consumer consciousness and growing pressure on manufacturers to reduce packaging wastage are expected to see a higher uptake of layer pads in packaging of cosmetics and personal care products in the coming ten years.

Recyclability of Layer Pads to Remain its Driving Force

The demand for layer pads has been skyrocketing in recent years as the demand for recyclable materials remains high. The growing awareness about excessive use of plastic and thermoform for packaging has led to a significant damage to the environment. Layer pads on the other hand are completely recyclable, which makes them an ideal choice for shipping goods in the safest way possible.

In addition to this advantage, the demand for layer pads has risen in past years as it is exceptionally light weight and thus easy to handle. This means the transportation cost is significantly reduced and more can be transported at one time.

The demand for layer pads is projected to see a significant upward trend in the coming years as the end users seek simplified solution to large volume of trade.

Global Layer Pads Market: Regional Analysis

According to analysts, the global layer pads market will be driven by North America and Western Europe. The regions will hold dominance in terms of value and volume. The higher awareness about recycling and reusing materials is projected to keep these regions in the lead.

Research also indicates that Asia Pacific is likely to have a strong footprint due to a solid consumer electronics industry. Increasing manufacturing activities in developing economies of China and India are anticipated to boost the demand for layer pads in the coming years.

A growing number of entrepreneurs are focusing on packaging their products in a sustainable way, which is expected to fuel the market in an unstoppable way during the forecast period.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-ac-compressor-market-to-continue-to-gain-from-indispensable-hvac-systems-for-range-of-automobiles-market-projected-to-be-worth-us-32-39-bn-by-2026—tmr-301262966.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com