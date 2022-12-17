Lawsuit details student’s allegations against ex-LSU coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former scholar who accused ex-LSU soccer coach Les Miles of sexual harassment in 2013 sought a $2.15 million settlement with LSU and Miles, in response to paperwork filed in a former athletic division official’s lawsuit.

The paperwork detailed the ex-student’s allegations that Miles “groomed, sexually and emotionally manipulated, and broken” her after recruiting her from an LSU sorority to work for him.

They have been a part of a state lawsuit filed in opposition to LSU and Miles final yr by former Affiliate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis, who stated she was denied pay raises and subjected to verbal abuse for reporting racist remarks and inappropriate sexual conduct by Miles.

“Making scandalous accusations doesn’t make one thing true,” an legal professional for Miles, Peter Ginsberg, informed The Advocate on Friday after the paperwork have been made public. Miles has denied allegations he made sexual advances towards college students. An LSU spokesperson declined to remark to the newspaper.

Lewis stated in state and federal lawsuits filed in 2021 that she was denied pay raises and was verbally abused after reporting that Miles had sexually harassed feminine scholar staff and made racist remarks.

A spokeswoman for Lewis stated in an e mail that the paperwork will probably be “on the heart of arguments” within the subsequent listening to within the state lawsuit on Monday. She offered copies of the paperwork, together with an eight-page account of the coed’s allegations by Houston legal professional Charles Peckham, dated Might 2013.

The account describes the ex-student, whose title was redacted, as being “immediately infatuated” with Miles’ consideration earlier than and after he employed her. However she was “shocked” when Miles, after arranging to be alone along with her, reached below the again of her shirt and kissed her, “forcibly” kissing her after she recoiled.

Miles guided the 2007 LSU group to a nationwide title and was fired in 2016 because the group’s efficiency lessened. Miles misplaced a job in 2021 at Kansas after LSU launched a report it had commissioned about how officers had dealt with sexual misconduct instances.