Lawrence’s 37-0 mark at stake vs Chiefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson turned away from the query, stopping simply wanting shaking his head in disappointment, after which tapped the lectern in entrance of him thrice to imitate knocking on wooden.

“Nah, la, la, subsequent query,” Peterson quipped Tuesday.

The coach refused to acknowledge or weigh in on Trevor Lawrence’s near-decade-long profitable streak. Lawrence improved to 37-0 as a beginning quarterback on Saturdays when the Jacksonville Jaguars rallied from 27 factors all the way down to stun the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in an AFC wild-card recreation. Lawrence’s undefeated stretch spans highschool, school and the previous two Saturday nights in Jacksonville.

He could make it 38 in a row when the Jaguars (10-8) play at Kansas Metropolis (14-3) within the divisional spherical Saturday. The Chiefs are 8 1/2-point favorites, in line with FanDuel Sportsbook.

“I take quite a lot of delight in it ‘trigger we play on a Saturday once more,” Lawrence stated. “It’s what it’s. I don’t actually take into consideration that. I take into consideration we bought to win this recreation to maintain going, to maintain taking part in, to maintain our season alive. In order that’s what I take into consideration.

“Making an attempt to go 38-0, if you wish to put it that manner. However about that streak or no matter, simply truthfully type of a coincidence that I’ve had Saturday video games on all three ranges. However, yeah, let’s preserve that going. Which means we’re taking part in once more subsequent week. That’s the plan.”

Lawrence has no recollection of his most up-to-date Saturday loss. He talked about presumably a championship recreation in center college earlier than shortly following up with “however I feel we gained that.”

“I’m certain I’ve misplaced on a Saturday in some unspecified time in the future,” he added.

Not one which Lawrence can bear in mind.

His streak began as a sophomore at Cartersville Excessive, about an hour’s drive northwest of Atlanta. He went 3-0 on Saturdays with the Hurricanes, profitable state title video games in 2015 and 2016 after which profitable a highway recreation close to Jacksonville in 2017.

The streak remained intact all through Lawrence’s three years at Clemson, maybe essentially the most spectacular a part of 37 in a row. The No. 1 total choose within the 2021 draft went 34-2 because the Tigers’ starter, together with 32-0 on Saturdays.

Story continues

His two losses: In opposition to Joe Burrow and top-ranked LSU within the 2019 nationwide championship recreation in New Orleans; and in opposition to Justin Fields and third-ranked Ohio State in a 2020 semifinal recreation, additionally in New Orleans. Neither of these video games was performed on a Saturday.

His Saturday success was again within the highlight the previous two weeks with Jacksonville. Lawrence and the Jaguars beat Tennessee on Jan. 7 to clinch the AFC South and get the franchise to the playoffs for the primary time in 5 years.

After which his most memorable Saturday victory got here final weekend in opposition to the Los Angeles Chargers, a recreation by which Lawrence adopted 4 interceptions with 4 landing passes and led the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason historical past.

Lawrence, almost a dozen teammates and their wives or girlfriends celebrated with a late-night go to to Waffle Home. Marissa Lawrence known as forward to get sufficient tables put aside.

“Possibly the primary reservation at Waffle Home?” Lawrence stated.

One other Saturday victory — Lawrence’s thirty eighth straight — would require a a lot larger get together as soon as the Jaguars return from Kansas Metropolis.

“It’s positively spectacular,” receiver Marvin Jones stated of the streak. “Let’s preserve it going and let’s preserve taking part in on Saturdays.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL