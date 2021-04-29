Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Will Grow USD 23,410 Million by 2026

Findings from Facts & Factorsreport “Lawn & Garden Consumables Market By Product Type [Fertilizer (Nitrogen, Phosphate, Potash, Micronutrients), Pesticides, Growing Media, Seeds, Mulch, and Others], and By Application [Commercial, Golf Turf, Industrial, and Residential]: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” states that the global lawn & garden consumables market in 2019 was approximately USD 18,180 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% and is anticipated to reach around USD 23,410 Million by 2026.

The lawn & garden consumables are products that are essential for the cultivation of lawn and garden. Fertilizer, pesticides, growing media, seeds, and mulch are prominently used for lawn and garden care, and growth. An increase in residential infrastructure is anticipated to surge demand for garden and lawn consumables.

Golf is considered a favorite pass time of Americans. Around 24million U.S. population plays golf. From the top 10 professional golfers around 5 golfers are from America. The game is also preferred for betting over other games, which is raising the popularity of golf as a game. The lawn is an essential part of golf. Modern 18-hole golf courses can cover up to 60 hectares (150 acres) of land, with the average course covering 30 hectares (74 acres). The large sizing of golf grounds is estimated to create a momentous demand for lawn and garden consumables. Additionally, the population is surging rapidly across the globe. The growth in the global population is anticipated to fuel the demand for residential infrastructure which is expected to fuel the growth of construction lawns and gardens. The growth of garden and lawns are predicted to surge the demand for lawn and garden consumables.

Request Download Link for PDF Sample Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis Here https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/lawn-and-garden-consumables-market

Also, in many developed countries keeping and maintaining lawns outside the house is mandatory by norms that are expected to augment the market growth of lawns and garden consumables. The rise in global pollution is anticipated to fetch demand for green construction which is expected to become a key factor of the market growth. On the other hand, with the emergence of the COVID pandemic, the overall commercial construction sector has faced a hard hit with an overall fall in the growth rate of 9%, which is also estimated to continue for the year 2021, which may hinder the market growth of lawn and garden consumable industry. However, leading government initiatives to develop the public infrastructure may create a lucrative opportunity for the lawn and garden consumables market.

North America region is estimated to hold a major share of the lawn and garden consumables market. The popularity of golf games along with increased spending on residential infrastructure is predicted to surge the market growth of lawn and garden consumable market. The Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest rate among all regions. The growing population along with the rapid growth of residential infrastructure is anticipated to propel the market growth of the region. The growth rate of North America and the Asia Pacific is followed by Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

Inquire To Know Additional List of Market Players Included, Request Here https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/lawn-and-garden-consumables-market

Top Market Players:

Some of the crucial players in the lawn & garden consumables market are Agrium Incorporated, Holdings Incorporated, BASF SE, Spectrum Brands, Bayer AG, Simplot (JR) Company, Central Garden & Pet Company, Sakata Seed Corporation, COMPO GmbH & Company KG, Premier Tech Limited, DLF Seeds A/S, Agri Company Limited, DuluxGroup Limited, JCAM, GroupeLimagrain Holding SA, Israel Chemicals Limited, Haifa Chemicals Limited, and Scotts Miracle, among others. Globally market players are prominently focused on mergers and acquisitions. In January 2021, CRH a supplier of pavers, decking, potting mixes, soil, and mulch acquired CST who is a regional producer of bagged mulches and soils. In December 2020, Central Garden & Pet declared the acquisition of Green Garden who is a leading supplier of herb, vegetable, and flower seed packets.

This report segments the lawn & garden consumables market as follows:

Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market: By Interaction Mode By Product Type:

Fertilizer Nitrogen Phosphate Potash Micronutrients

Pesticides

Growing Media

Seeds

Mulch

Others

Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Residential

Commercial Golf Turf

Industrial

Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1 (347) 690-0211

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com