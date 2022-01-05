Law & Order actress Joan Copeland and former sister-in-law of Marilyn Monroe has died at the age of 99

He died in his sleep in his New York home, where he lived most of his life. She was the sister-in-law of Marilyn Monroe.

Joan Copeland, best known as Judge Rebecca Stein on Law & Order, died early this morning on Tuesday, January 4th. Like Betty White, who died three days earlier, she was 99 years old.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, his son Eric says that Copeland died while sleeping in his apartment in Manhattan, New York – the same city he was born in and spent most of his life. The actress was also the sister-in-law of the mythical Marilyn Monroe.

Joan Copeland was born June 1, 1922 and has appeared in several North American soap operas, but her greatest success was in Law & Order between 1993 and 1997. Her last film project was the short film “Love is Like Life But Longer” in 2011. “Where he played a nun.