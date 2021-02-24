Law Enforcement Software Market 2021 Precise Outlook – IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Oracle Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Hexagon AB

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Law Enforcement Software market in its latest report titled, “Law Enforcement Software Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Law Enforcement Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 8.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Law Enforcement Software Market: IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Wynyard Group, Oracle Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Hexagon AB, Axon Enterprise, Inc., ESRI, Omnigo Software, Nuance Communications, Inc., Palantir Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Qognify Inc., CNL Software Ltd. and Others.

Industry News:

– January 2020 – Hexagon AB is supporting Leidos UK, which is working to upgrade the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) command and control system. The company collaborated under the 10-year program, to help Leidos deploy HxGN OnCall, which is a comprehensive portfolio of advanced public safety solutions. The solution delivers a system that captures emergency contacts from the public and subsequently coordinates the deployment of officers to incidents, pre-planned events and other operations.

– October 2019 – Motorola Solutions introduced ballistics and crime gun intelligence as an addition in its software portfolio, which will bring enhanced efficiency and speed to law enforcement investigations. The company combined Vigilant BallisticSearch, providing enhanced ballistics image capture and analysis, and Vigilant CrimeSearch, a new pattern crime mapping, data retrieval, and analysis tool, to jointly enable law enforcement to connect seemingly disparate crimes to identify patterns, expedite case closures and improve public safety.

Market Overview:

– According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the global urbanization rate was approximately 53.9% in 2015 and is expected to reach upto 68.4% in 2050. According to the Consumer Technology Association, the global spending on smart cities in 2015 stood at USD 14.85 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 34.35 billion in 2020.

– In accordance with the increased adoption of smart city infrastructure, the law enforcement bodies and the public safety organizations are increasingly upgrading to smart means of maintaining law and order and protecting and safeguarding the environment. Also, the growing adoption of cloud technology services reduces the server and software requirement, which may further reduce the time and cost of installation of physical devices, in the long run, and facilitate secure remote access.

– The Law Enforcement Software provides seamlessly integrated case management capabilities and helps manage cases in a single, unified, intelligence, and investigations platform. Agents in the field can send investigative findings and data to their respective headquarters and access all data sources through their mobile devices.

– Several countries are adopting law enforcement software solutions for the safety and regulation of critical public spaces. For instance, in May 2020, VGF, Frankfurt Transportation Authority, the main public transport operator in Frankfurt, Germany, deployed Hexagon’s computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and mobile solutions to strengthen its safety and security infrastructure. Also, Swiss Air-Rescue Rega deployed the CAD system in January 2020, as the solution modernizes the helicopter command and control center in terms of emergency call-handling, incident management, alerts, dispatch, and post-incident analysis capabilities.

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market

– North America is expected to hold a majority share in the global Law Enforcement Software market. This is due to the presence of a large number of vendors in the region, such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Wynyard Group, Omnigo Software, and many others. The United States has always remained at the forefront of technology adoption across industries, given its strong economy and government support.

– Moreover, most numbers of safe city projects in North America are in the United States, and they are federally funded and driven by the implementation of law enforcement software solutions as counter-terrorism measures. The adoption of Law Enforcement Software Solutions has increased driven by the need for safer, cheaper, and improved disparate security systems.

– Regional players are viewing strategic partnerships and acquisitions to gain market traction and expand their market presence. For instance, Nuance Communications partnered with the CAD/RMS vendor, Nexgen Public Safety Solutions, to provide fast, accurate, and integrated Public Safety communications. In April 2020, Omnigo Software acquired the digital and physical evidence management platform, QueTel Corporation.

– Due to the recent terrorist activities in the region, such as the 9/11 terror attack, the region witnessed a significant rise in the demand for surveillance systems to capture, analyze, process, and store a large number of data that are generated. Recently, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) collaborated with Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology to deploy video surveillance and security solutions to holistically ensure the safety of the environment and residents.

