Lauterbach and Habeck for more opportunities for vaccinated people | free press

Those who have been vaccinated should be given more opportunities in everyday life. This is what SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach and Green leader Robert Habeck are asking for. In addition, negative tests should no longer be treated equally.

Berlin (dpa) – GroenLinks leader Robert Habeck and SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach agree to give people who have been fully vaccinated against Corona more opportunities in everyday life from a certain point on.

“Once everyone has received a vaccination, solidarity looks like this: you don’t have to get vaccinated, but you can’t expect everyone to give up their freedom because you haven’t been vaccinated,” Habeck told the newspapers. the Funke media group.

“As a result, those who have been vaccinated or recovered may have more options and access in the future than people who have forgo vaccination.” There should be exceptions for those who could not be vaccinated for health reasons.

According to Lauterbach, “there will soon be nothing but restricting access to rooms where many people gather to those who have recovered and who have been vaccinated”.

With the return of the holidaymakers, higher numbers are to be expected and in the autumn people gathered more indoors again, said the SPD politician of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. The number of false negative tests is too high to equate those who tested negative with those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered.