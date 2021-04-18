Lauric Acid Market Analysis Major Competitor and Strategies | Market Regional Outlook 2021 to 2027

“

Lauric AcidLauric acid, also properly known as dodecanoic acid, is a saturated fatty acid commonly found in coconut and palm oils, as well as in milk. Appearing as a white, powdery substance, its main use in manufacturing is as an ingredient in soaps and shampoos. Infants consume it during breastfeeding, and children, teens and adults ingest it by eating the fruits and oils that contain it. Research suggests it can have multiple health benefits because of its antimicrobial properties, but more studies are necessary to confirm initial results.

The global sales volume of lauric acid increases to 466 K MT in 2016 from 416 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 1.9%. In 2016, the global lauric acid market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 52.8% of global lauric acid sales volume. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 21.7% global Share, followed by North America (16.2%).

Lauric acid downstream is wide and recently lauric acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Coatings, Household Chemicals and Other Applications. Globally, the lauric acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for Household Chemicals and Coatings which account for nearly 88% of total downstream consumption of lauric acid in global in 2016.

Based on types of lauric acid available in the market, the report segments the market into ≥99% Lauric Acid, 98-99% Lauric Acid, 70-75% Lauric Acid, Other Lauric Acid (92%, 85%, etc.). The market for ≥99% Lauric Acid and 98-99% Lauric Acid accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their high purity.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Malaysia, Indonesia, India, etc., are the leaders in the international market of lauric acid. Despite the presence of competition problems, limiting of natural resources and low industry profits, there are few investments to enter the field at present.

At present, the major manufacturers of lauric acid are Wilmar, KLK OLEO, IOI Oleochemicals, Musim Mas, Oleon, KAO, Permata Hijau, Pacific Oleochemicals, PT.Cisadane Raya and Emery, etc. The top five of them is holding about 60% sales market share in 2016.

Wilmar, KLK OLEO, IOI Oleochemicals, Musim Mas, Oleon, KAO, Permata Hijau, Pacific Oleochemicals, PT.Cisadane Raya, Emery, PT.SUMI ASIH, Bakrie, SOCI, Godrej Industries, AAK AB, VVF,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• ≥99% Lauric Acid, 98-99% Lauric Acid, 70-75% Lauric Acid, Other Lauric Acid (92%, 85%, etc.),

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Coating, Household Chemicals, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Lauric Acid, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Lauric Acid market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Lauric Acid from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Lauric Acid market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lauric Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Lauric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 ≥99% Lauric Acid

1.2.3 98-99% Lauric Acid

1.2.4 70-75% Lauric Acid

1.2.5 Other Lauric Acid (92%, 85%, etc.)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Lauric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Coating

1.3.3 Household Chemicals

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Lauric Acid Production

2.1 Global Lauric Acid Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Lauric Acid Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Lauric Acid Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Lauric Acid Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Lauric Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Lauric Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Lauric Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Lauric Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Lauric Acid Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Lauric Acid Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Lauric Acid Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Lauric Acid Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Lauric Acid Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Lauric Acid Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Lauric Acid Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Lauric Acid Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Lauric Acid Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Lauric Acid Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Lauric Acid Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Lauric Acid Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Lauric Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lauric Acid Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Lauric Acid Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Lauric Acid Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Lauric Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lauric Acid Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Lauric Acid Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Lauric Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Lauric Acid Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Lauric Acid Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Lauric Acid Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Lauric Acid Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Lauric Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Lauric Acid Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Lauric Acid Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Lauric Acid Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Lauric Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Lauric Acid Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Lauric Acid Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Lauric Acid Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Lauric Acid Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Lauric Acid Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Lauric Acid Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Lauric Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Lauric Acid Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Lauric Acid Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Lauric Acid Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Lauric Acid Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Lauric Acid Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Lauric Acid Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Lauric Acid Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Lauric Acid Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Lauric Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Lauric Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Lauric Acid Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Lauric Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Lauric Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Lauric Acid Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Lauric Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Lauric Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Lauric Acid Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Lauric Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Lauric Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Lauric Acid Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Lauric Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Lauric Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Lauric Acid Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Lauric Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Lauric Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Lauric Acid Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Lauric Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Lauric Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Lauric Acid Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Lauric Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Lauric Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Lauric Acid Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Lauric Acid Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Lauric Acid Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Lauric Acid Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Lauric Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Lauric Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Lauric Acid Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Lauric Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Lauric Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Lauric Acid Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Lauric Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Lauric Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Lauric Acid Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lauric Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lauric Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Lauric Acid Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lauric Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lauric Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Lauric Acid Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Lauric Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Lauric Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Wilmar

12.1.1 Wilmar Corporation Information

12.1.2 Wilmar Overview

12.1.3 Wilmar Lauric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Wilmar Lauric Acid Product Description

12.1.5 Wilmar Related Developments

12.2 KLK OLEO

12.2.1 KLK OLEO Corporation Information

12.2.2 KLK OLEO Overview

12.2.3 KLK OLEO Lauric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 KLK OLEO Lauric Acid Product Description

12.2.5 KLK OLEO Related Developments

12.3 IOI Oleochemicals

12.3.1 IOI Oleochemicals Corporation Information

12.3.2 IOI Oleochemicals Overview

12.3.3 IOI Oleochemicals Lauric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 IOI Oleochemicals Lauric Acid Product Description

12.3.5 IOI Oleochemicals Related Developments

12.4 Musim Mas

12.4.1 Musim Mas Corporation Information

12.4.2 Musim Mas Overview

12.4.3 Musim Mas Lauric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Musim Mas Lauric Acid Product Description

12.4.5 Musim Mas Related Developments

12.5 Oleon

12.5.1 Oleon Corporation Information

12.5.2 Oleon Overview

12.5.3 Oleon Lauric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Oleon Lauric Acid Product Description

12.5.5 Oleon Related Developments

12.6 KAO

12.6.1 KAO Corporation Information

12.6.2 KAO Overview

12.6.3 KAO Lauric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 KAO Lauric Acid Product Description

12.6.5 KAO Related Developments

12.7 Permata Hijau

12.7.1 Permata Hijau Corporation Information

12.7.2 Permata Hijau Overview

12.7.3 Permata Hijau Lauric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Permata Hijau Lauric Acid Product Description

12.7.5 Permata Hijau Related Developments

12.8 Pacific Oleochemicals

12.8.1 Pacific Oleochemicals Corporation Information

12.8.2 Pacific Oleochemicals Overview

12.8.3 Pacific Oleochemicals Lauric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Pacific Oleochemicals Lauric Acid Product Description

12.8.5 Pacific Oleochemicals Related Developments

12.9 PT.Cisadane Raya

12.9.1 PT.Cisadane Raya Corporation Information

12.9.2 PT.Cisadane Raya Overview

12.9.3 PT.Cisadane Raya Lauric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 PT.Cisadane Raya Lauric Acid Product Description

12.9.5 PT.Cisadane Raya Related Developments

12.10 Emery

12.10.1 Emery Corporation Information

12.10.2 Emery Overview

12.10.3 Emery Lauric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Emery Lauric Acid Product Description

12.10.5 Emery Related Developments

12.11 PT.SUMI ASIH

12.11.1 PT.SUMI ASIH Corporation Information

12.11.2 PT.SUMI ASIH Overview

12.11.3 PT.SUMI ASIH Lauric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 PT.SUMI ASIH Lauric Acid Product Description

12.11.5 PT.SUMI ASIH Related Developments

12.12 Bakrie

12.12.1 Bakrie Corporation Information

12.12.2 Bakrie Overview

12.12.3 Bakrie Lauric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Bakrie Lauric Acid Product Description

12.12.5 Bakrie Related Developments

12.13 SOCI

12.13.1 SOCI Corporation Information

12.13.2 SOCI Overview

12.13.3 SOCI Lauric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 SOCI Lauric Acid Product Description

12.13.5 SOCI Related Developments

12.14 Godrej Industries

12.14.1 Godrej Industries Corporation Information

12.14.2 Godrej Industries Overview

12.14.3 Godrej Industries Lauric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Godrej Industries Lauric Acid Product Description

12.14.5 Godrej Industries Related Developments

12.15 AAK AB

12.15.1 AAK AB Corporation Information

12.15.2 AAK AB Overview

12.15.3 AAK AB Lauric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 AAK AB Lauric Acid Product Description

12.15.5 AAK AB Related Developments

12.16 VVF

12.16.1 VVF Corporation Information

12.16.2 VVF Overview

12.16.3 VVF Lauric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 VVF Lauric Acid Product Description

12.16.5 VVF Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Lauric Acid Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Lauric Acid Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Lauric Acid Production Mode & Process

13.4 Lauric Acid Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Lauric Acid Sales Channels

13.4.2 Lauric Acid Distributors

13.5 Lauric Acid Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Lauric Acid Industry Trends

14.2 Lauric Acid Market Drivers

14.3 Lauric Acid Market Challenges

14.4 Lauric Acid Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Lauric Acid Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

