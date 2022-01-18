Laurence, a non-binary, has created a photo journal sharing his transition

Three years ago, he began documenting the changes in his body with pictures after receiving his first testosterone injections.

Self-Portrait by Laurence Philomène.

Laurence Phylomène is 29 years old and was born in Montreal, Canada. Growing up, he felt different. It identifies neither with the female nor with the male gender. Over the years he learned to accept himself and to realize that he was a non-binary human being.

To help with the gender change, he began testosterone injections in April 2018 to look more androgynous. Beginning in January of the following year, he began documenting the changes in his body (and mind) in a photographic diary.

Now the result has arrived, with “Puberty”, published by Yoffy Press, which can be ordered worldwide for around €48.30 (plus shipping). At the same time, a crowdfunding campaign is running until this Wednesday, January 19th, to raise money for the project (and a bunch of goodies in return).

In addition to documenting their intimate journey, the aim is to break down prejudices and change perceptions of non-binary, trans or queer people. They are quite colorful photographs, more staged or spontaneous. They don’t focus so much on the difficulties these people are going through. Instead, they celebrate your life and your personal validation.

“It’s common to see photo series that document trans identities and focus on the difficulties, the most painful aspects of our lives; but with this project i also want to share the joy. I believe that color is a universal code that evokes emotions in all people, and it’s very useful for communicating different levels of meaning in an image,” Laurence Phylomène said in an interview with Público.

He adds: “For me, as a transgender person, it is of great importance to be autonomous in how I tell my story. As an artist, it seems more ethical and authentic to tell this story in the first person.”

Laurence started taking photos in January 2019.