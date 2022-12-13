Lauren Boebert’s Rallying Cry To Conservatives Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Twitter customers mocked Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) name on Monday for Republicans to be extra aggressive.

“Conservatives, we must be on OFFENSE not DEFENSE,” tweeted the far-right Colorado congresswoman, who solely narrowly received reelection within the 2022 midterms following a recount.

Gun-loving Boebert has an extended historical past of creating wild, inflammatory statements.

And plenty of critics responded with the identical thought:

Associated…