Lauren Boebert’s Rallying Cry To Conservatives Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Twitter customers mocked Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) name on Monday for Republicans to be extra aggressive.
“Conservatives, we must be on OFFENSE not DEFENSE,” tweeted the far-right Colorado congresswoman, who solely narrowly received reelection within the 2022 midterms following a recount.
Gun-loving Boebert has an extended historical past of creating wild, inflammatory statements.
And plenty of critics responded with the identical thought: