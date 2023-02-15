Lauren Boebert Tried To Throw Shade At Rachel Maddow And Got A Stark Reminder

A tweet from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) criticizing the Biden White Home received flipped again on her late Tuesday.

“Many of the Biden Regime discovered about governing from watching (MSNBC anchor) Rachel Maddow and it actually exhibits,” wrote the far-right congresswoman.

Critics reminded Boebert how Donald Trump’s administration, of which she was an enormous fan, was at occasions nearly in lockstep with Fox Information personalities akin to Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.

Certainly, at one level Hannity even campaigned with Trump on stage.

The mocking of Boebert’s submit got here as her Democratic rival Adam Frisch, who narrowly misplaced to the lawmaker within the 2022 midterm election, introduced he would run in opposition to her once more in 2024.

