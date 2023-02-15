Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Lauren Boebert Tried To Throw Shade At Rachel Maddow And Got A Stark Reminder
World 

Lauren Boebert Tried To Throw Shade At Rachel Maddow And Got A Stark Reminder

Nidhi Gandhi

A tweet from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) criticizing the Biden White Home received flipped again on her late Tuesday.

“Many of the Biden Regime discovered about governing from watching (MSNBC anchor) Rachel Maddow and it actually exhibits,” wrote the far-right congresswoman.

Critics reminded Boebert how Donald Trump’s administration, of which she was an enormous fan, was at occasions nearly in lockstep with Fox Information personalities akin to Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.

Certainly, at one level Hannity even campaigned with Trump on stage.

The mocking of Boebert’s submit got here as her Democratic rival Adam Frisch, who narrowly misplaced to the lawmaker within the 2022 midterm election, introduced he would run in opposition to her once more in 2024.

Associated…

See also  Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window

You May Also Like

What Nick Saban said about Alabama missing College Football Playoff, Sugar Bowl opt-outs

What Nick Saban said about Alabama missing College Football Playoff, Sugar Bowl opt-outs

Nidhi Gandhi
Eric Trump Reveals His Early Morning Routine And People Aren't Buying It

Eric Trump Reveals His Early Morning Routine And People Aren’t Buying It

Nidhi Gandhi
Wallis takes 12-vote lead over Holstege with few ballots left

Wallis takes 12-vote lead over Holstege with few ballots left

Nidhi Gandhi