Laundry Detergent Market Outlook to 2027: COVID-19 Outbreak, Business Trends, Demand by Carroll Company, Johnson & Johnson, Kao

Laundry detergents are clothing care items that are utilized in washing and cleaning the garments. There are various sorts of laundry detergent accessible on the lookout, for example, powder cleansers, fluid cleansers, cleanser tablets, and numerous others. The developing significance of better ways of life with rising worries among people about wellbeing and sterile living, liberated from germs, microorganisms, residue, and soil has prompted ascend in per capita spending on family unit cleaning items including laundry detergent.

The global laundry detergent market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and distribution channel.

By product type, the laundry detergent market is classified into liquid, powder, bars and others.

Based on end user the market is segmented into household, commercial and institutional.

By distribution channel the global laundry detergent market is bifurcated into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, online and others.

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Proctor & Gamble Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

The Clorox Company

Carroll Company

Kao Corporation

Rohit Surfactants Pvt. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Laundry Detergent market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Laundry Detergent market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

