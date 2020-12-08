Latvia Insurance Industry – Governance, Risk and Compliance | Details of the tax and legal systems

Latvia Insurance Industry report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Latvia. It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Highlights-

– The Financial and Capital Market Commission regulates the Latvian insurance industry.

– The new Solvency II standard became effective from January 1, 2016.

– Non-admitted insurance is not allowed in the country. However, unlicensed insurers in EU and EEA Member State are permitted to do non admitted business.

– Insurance premium tax (IPT) is not levied on insurance products.

– 100% FDI is allowed in Latvia.

The report provides insights into the governance, risk and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in Latvia including –

– An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Latvia.

– The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country’s insurance regulatory framework.

– Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

– Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in Latvia.

– Key parameters including licensing requirements, permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

– Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Scope of this Report-

– The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in Latvia.

– The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

– The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country’s insurance regulatory framework.

– The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

– The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

