Latin America Protective Relay Market by Technology Advancements and Global Demands 2021-2026

The report provides a strategic analysis of the Global Latin America Protective Relay Market and the growth estimates for the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

The Latin America Protective Relay Market in Electric Utilities is expected to reach a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period 2021- 2026.

Top companies operating in the Global Latin America Protective Relay market profiled in the report are: Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation PLC, ABB Ltd

Key Market Trends

Increasing Capacity of Power Generation in Brazil Accounts For Significant Growth

– According to CCEE (Power Commercialization Chamber) Brazil, the electricity consumption in Brazil is expected to increase from 485.28 terawatt-hours in 2019 to 564.17 terawatt-hours in 2023. This consumption holds the demand for electricity generation capacity in powerplant, such as thermoelectric, wind, thermonuclear, etc. Owing to such demand, the usage of protective relay significantly increases in this country.

– The protective relay is designed to trigger a circuit breaker when a fault is detected, and the zones of protection are for generator and unit transformer, station transformer, and to many other components, The portion of a power system is de-energized through the opening of a fault interrupting device that has been operated by a protective relay output.

– The Brazilian electric system, with its large geographical area, is supplied mainly by hydropower plants, which are located on the rivers far from the load centers. The main generation source is Itaipu, which is a bi-national (Brazil & Paraguay) power plant has installed capacity of the 12,600 MW, which provides the need for protective relay for the fault detection.

Industry News:

– November 2019 – The technology group Wartsila and Empresa Generadora de Electricidad Haina (EGE Haina) signed a commissioning agreement that converts the Quisqueya 2 power plant to natural gas operation in the Dominican Republic. Both companies have also signed a long-term service agreement covering all the W�rtsil� power plants that are owned and/or operated by EGE Haina, allowing accurate predictability of spare parts and maintenance costs for the Quisqueya 2, Sultana del Este, and Palenque power plants. The total installed capacity of the three plants is approximately 400 MW. This enhances the demand for the protective relay in the Dominican Republic.

Regional Analysis For Latin America Protective Relay Market:

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe and others have been studied at length based on various parameters of businesses such as type, size, application, and end-users. The global Latin America Protective Relay Market is presented for niche reading. The report presents portfolios of different strategies and the best practices governing businesses. Some applicable sales methodologies have been included in this research report, that could influence business output.

