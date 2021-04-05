Latin America Protective Relay in Electric Utilities Market 2021 Value with Status and Global Analysis – Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company?, Eaton Corporation PLC, ABB Ltd

Latin America Protective Relay Market in Electric Utilities – Growth, Trends, Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Latin America Protective Relay in Electric Utilities Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Latin America Protective Relay Market in Electric Utilities is expected to reach a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Latin America Protective Relay in Electric Utilities Market are Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company?, Eaton Corporation PLC, ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Beckwith Electric Co., Inc., ERLPhase Power Technologies Ltd., Carlo Gavazzi Automation Spa, Bender Inc. and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– November 2019 – The technology group Wartsila and Empresa Generadora de Electricidad Haina (EGE Haina) signed a commissioning agreement that converts the Quisqueya 2 power plant to natural gas operation in the Dominican Republic. Both companies have also signed a long-term service agreement covering all the Wrtsil power plants that are owned and/or operated by EGE Haina, allowing accurate predictability of spare parts and maintenance costs for the Quisqueya 2, Sultana del Este, and Palenque power plants. The total installed capacity of the three plants is approximately 400 MW. This enhances the demand for the protective relay in the Dominican Republic.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Capacity of Power Generation in Brazil Accounts For Significant Growth

– According to CCEE (Power Commercialization Chamber) Brazil, the electricity consumption in Brazil is expected to increase from 485.28 terawatt-hours in 2019 to 564.17 terawatt-hours in 2023. This consumption holds the demand for electricity generation capacity in powerplant, such as thermoelectric, wind, thermonuclear, etc. Owing to such demand, the usage of protective relay significantly increases in this country.

– The protective relay is designed to trigger a circuit breaker when a fault is detected, and the zones of protection are for generator and unit transformer, station transformer, and to many other components, The portion of a power system is de-energized through the opening of a fault interrupting device that has been operated by a protective relay output.

– The Brazilian electric system, with its large geographical area, is supplied mainly by hydropower plants, which are located on the rivers far from the load centers. The main generation source is Itaipu, which is a bi-national (Brazil & Paraguay) power plant has installed capacity of the 12,600 MW, which provides the need for protective relay for the fault detection.

– Brazilian electric system having more than 1150 transmission lines (greater than 69kV) at 138, 230, 345, 440, 500, and 750kV, linking over 600 substations primarily consider long transmission lines (30km). The highest voltage in use links the Itaipu power plant to the Sao Paulo area by two 565 miles (910 km) with 750-kV AC lines and two 600 miles (980 km) with 600-kV DC lines. To prevent the faulty fluctuations in the AC/DC lines, the demand for protective relay significantly increases in this location.

Regional Outlook of Latin America Protective Relay in Electric Utilities Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

