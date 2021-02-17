Latin America Polypropylene (PP) Packaging Film Market 2021 Global Outlook – Borealis AG, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V, Braskem Idesa, Celanese Corporation

The “Latin America Polypropylene (PP) Packaging Film Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Latin America Polypropylene (PP) Packaging Film market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Latin America Polypropylene (PP) Packaging Film industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Latin America polypropylene (pp) packaging film market is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Latin America Polypropylene (PP) Packaging Film Market are: Borealis AG, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V, Braskem Idesa, Celanese Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Toray do Brasil Ltda, Biofilm (Taghleef Industries), Innovia Films (CCL Industries), Opp Film (Oben Holding Group), Vitopel do Brasil and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Industry News and Updates:

In March 2020, Innovia Films Launches an embossable BOPP film Rayoface mBoss which offers increased shelf appeal with foiling capability of the paper-like surface.

– In Oct 2019, Alpek, one of the petrochemical companies in the Americas had signed an agreement with Lotte Chemical Corporation to acquire a 100% stake in Lotte Chemical UK Limited, which owns and operates 350,000 tons per year polyethylene terephthalate (PET) facility in Wilton, United Kingdom.

Key Market Trends

BOPP to Drive the Market Growth

– Biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) is a polypropylene film that is biaxially oriented. Owing to features like increased toughness, enhanced clarity, and improved barrier properties to water vapor and oxygen, BOPP films are increasingly adopted in the fields of applications, like packaging, labeling, and lamination.

– These films are preferred substrate for food and beverage packaging, owing to its inherent moisture barrier properties, sealability, high clarity, and graphic reproduction, and shelf appeal, with the best possibilities of the pack being a monolayer/homogeneous structure. For instance, according to ABIA, the net revenue of the food and beverage industry in Brazil during 2018 stood at BRL 656 billion and growing steadily. ?

– Latin America is witnessing significant investments in BOPP manufacturing, as the enterprises propensity to produce locally is increasing. For instance, in 2019, Taghleef Industries completed the acquisition of Biofilm, expanding its presence in the region. With this acquisition, Taghleef secured its position as the prominent supplier of BOPP films in Latin America. The acquisition increased the production capacity of the company to over 500,000 tons. The company has secured a strong position in the supply chain in Latin America by spreading its production sites in Cartagena, Colombia, and Altamira, Mexico.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Latin America Polypropylene (PP) Packaging Film Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principles of locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Latin America Polypropylene (PP) Packaging Film industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

