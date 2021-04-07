Latin America mHealth Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2026

Latin America mHealth market share from physicians segment accounted for a market share of US$579.5 million in 2019 and will grow substantially in the coming years. Many healthcare providers in Latin America are utilizing mHealth services and solutions aimed at providing enhanced patient care.

Meanwhile, the adoption of mHealth platforms among patients is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 41.6% through 2026. Patients have become increasingly aware regarding the advantages of digital healthcare services and are utilizing different applications and devices for monitoring health parameters. Records show that more than 40 million patients in Mexico and Brazil were treated through mobile health services in 2017.

Brazil held over 46% revenue share of Latin America mHealth market in 2019 and is projected to dominate the market in the near future, with an increasing occurrence of chronic diseases including metabolic, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases. Healthcare service providers as well as patients are relying on mHealth services for monitoring and treatment of health condition owing to ease of use and convenience.

It is estimated that Latin America mHealth market size will surpass an annual valuation of more than US$20.8 billion by 2026. Following are some of the top trends driving the technology adoption in the region.

mHealth, or mobile health, is rapidly gaining traction as one of the most advanced digital health management solutions. The extensive use of mobile technologies and their user-friendly health monitoring applications are fueling mHealth adoption across the globe.

The rapid upsurge in utilization of mHealth solutions in Latin America over the past few years can be mainly associated with increased awareness regarding the technology and its benefits. With a considerable rise in several health problems, consumers have become more health conscious and majority of the people have started using mobile platforms for daily health monitoring.

Mobile applications and wearable devices are two of the most common platforms used for delivering mHealth services. The adoption of wearable devices is likely to grow at a healthy 41% CAGR through 2026, with growing participation in sports and fitness. Many individuals across Brazil and Mexico suffering from obesity are utilizing mHealth smart wearables for fitness tracking and weight management.

Mobile apps captured a market share of over US$1,322.7 million in 2019 and will continue to witness fast-paced adoption, with rising occurrence of diabetes and blood pressure. In 2017, over 12.5 million Brazilian adults were diagnosed with diabetes, as per the International Diabetes Federation.

The various applications of mHealth technologies include remote monitoring, remote data collection, diagnosis & treatment, disease & epidemic outbreak tracking, education & awareness, and communication & training. The use of mHealth applications for disease and epidemic outbreak tracking is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 41.8% through 2026.

Many patients suffering from chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, require remote health monitoring solutions. A vast majority of these patients are elderly people who require advanced digital health solutions for precise monitoring of diseases. Rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has spurred the use of mHealth devices for health tracking and management.

These applications and devices help healthcare providers expand access to medical services. In addition, with growing awareness regarding health and fitness, large number of people are using wearable devices and mHealth apps. The collaboration between biopharmaceutical companies and IT sector is anticipated to further fuel the use of mHealth services in the country.Poor accessibility for people residing in remote areas and data privacy and security concerns are among the major challenges for mHealth adoption in Latin America. However, the governments have launched numerous initiatives to ensure widespread access to digital health services. All in all, mHealth solutions will witness a significant adoption in the forthcoming years, with the rising burden of chronic diseases, adoption of healthy lifestyles, and constant technological innovations in the space.

