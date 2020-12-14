Latin America (LATAM) Orthopedic Garments, Soft Goods & Braces Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, and Growth Rate

Around 20.4% people in Latin America (LATAM) suffer from osteoarthritis, the Community Oriented Program for the Control of Rheumatic Diseases (COPCORD) estimates. Similarly, the incidence of road accidents and sports injuries is also rising in the region, with the increasing number of automobiles on the roads and more people opting for outdoor sports. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), per every 100,000 people, 24.8% in Ecuador and 21.5% in Colombia died in road crashes in 2018.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/latin-america-orthopedic-garments-soft-goods-and-braces-market/report-sample

The rehabilitation of people with bone and muscle issues is generally done by physiotherapists, 350,221 of whom existed in the region in 2019, as estimated by the World Confederation for Physical Therapy. Such medical practitioners recommend orthopedic garments, soft goods, and braces, so that patients do not have to visit them that often, which helps in bringing down the healthcare spending. Therefore, with an increasing number of people suffering from musculoskeletal issues, sports injuries, and physical trauma, physiotherapists are witnessing an increasing footfall, which is driving the adoption of therapeutic and supporting goods.

Make an Enquiry Before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=latin-america-orthopedic-garments-soft-goods-and-braces-market

Brazil has been the largest LATAM orthopedic garments, soft goods and braces market for quite some time. The prevalence of orthopedic issues is increasing here, and a large number of companies offer products for the rehabilitation of patients. Moreover, a rising number of Brazilians are becoming obese, and obesity puts additional weight on the bones, thereby leading to bone-related problems. Compared to 11.8% in 2006, 19.8% of the people in the country were obese in 2018, as per the national health ministry.