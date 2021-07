Latin America Implantable Medical Devices Market Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast Till 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Latin America Implantable Medical Devices Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the latin america implantable medical devices market is currently witnessing strong growth and is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Medical implants refer to devices that deliver medication, monitor body functions, support organs and tissues, etc. They are usually produced using metal, ceramics, body tissues, plastic, etc. Implantable medical devices are resistant to corrosion and are biocompatible. Consequently, they are widely used for pacemakers, drug delivery systems, orthopedics, cardiovascular stents, neural prosthetics, etc. Some of the most commonly used implantable medical devices include coronary stents, interocular lenses, cardiac defibrillators, hip implants, insulin pumps, etc.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population are primarily driving the Latin America implantable medical devices market. Furthermore, the increasing consumer consciousness towards physical appearances is augmenting the use of implantable medical devices in cosmetic surgeries. Additionally, continuous innovations across the microelectronics and biotechnology sectors have induced the need for advanced implantable medical devices. Moreover, the growing prominence of non- or minimally-invasive surgeries is also propelling the adoption of implantable devices to enable fast recovery and minimize hospitalization time. All of the above-mentioned factors are further expected to drive the Latin America market for implantable medical devices in the coming years.

Breakup by Product:

Orthopedic Implants

Dental Implants

Facial Implants

Breast Implants

Cardiovascular Implants

Others

Breakup by Material:

Polymers

Metals

Ceramics

Biologics

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

Breakup by Region:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

