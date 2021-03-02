Data Center Construction Market Present Scenario, Demand, New Developments and Research Insights – 2026 | Turner Construction Co., DPR Construction Inc., Fortis Construction, ZFB Group, Aceco TI

The Data Center Construction Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Data Center Construction market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Latin America Data Center Construction market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Latin America Data Center Construction market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Latin America Data Center Construction industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Data Center Construction Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Data Center Construction Market: Turner Construction Co., DPR Construction Inc., Fortis Construction, ZFB Group, Aceco TI, AECOM Limited, Constructora Sudamericana S.A, HostDime Brasil, CyrusOne Inc., RITTAL Sistemas Eletromecânicos Ltda. (Rittal GmbH & Co. KG), Legrand, Delta Group, Ascenty Data Centers E Telecomunicacoes, Equnix Inc., and others.

Key Market Trends

IT and Telecommunications Segment to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

– The region is undergoing some massive investment from IT & Telecom providers. For instance, Digital Colony Management has announced the establishment of Scala Data Centres, a hyperscale data center platform headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Scala is Digital Colony Management, LLC’s second investment in Brazil and fourth in Latin America, after acquiring Highline do Brasil in 2019, Andean Telecom Partners in 2017 and Mexico Towers Partners in 2013 through its subsidiary Digital Bridge.

– The massive adoption of cloud computing, IoT services, and big data, along with the growth in social networking and the need for online video services, has aided telecommunication service providers in the region to establish their internet backbone. In 2019, Google docked its private submarine cable, Curie, in Valparaiso, Chile. The cable is directly joined to the Equinix LA4 data center in Los Angeles, California. About 10 submarine cable projects anticipated to be operational by 2021, will yield high data center investments year-over-year.

Brazil is expected to Dominate Market Share

– The growing cloud computing (further fuelled due to COVID-19), increasing penetration of foreign cloud vendorss, government regulations for local data security, and increasing investment by domestic players are some of the major factors driving the demand for data centers in the country. There are almost 120 data centers in the country.

– The demand for low latency and high performance, along with the recent work from home culture due to nationwide lockdown, is mainly accelerating the adoption of data centers located near customers and businesses to enable hybrid multi-cloud ecosystems.

– The Brazilian government is also playing a significant role in the development of local data center infrastructure. According to the government, the country’s General Data Protection Act (LGPD) will implement from August 2020, which is expected to force many enterprises in the country to migrate their cloud access to private networks and updating their encryption services to extend user data protection.

Recent developments in the market are –

– June 2020 – Digital Realty and Ascenty to build two data centers in Queretaro, Mexico. The companies will build two facilities in the state of Queretaro, Mexico, with the initial phases scheduled for 2021, and a full buildout capacity of 36MW. Ascenty is a joint venture by Digital and investment company Brookfield Infrastructure that focuses on Latin American data centers and fiber connectivity.

– January 2020 – Equinix acquired 3 data centers in Mexico from Axtel SAB de CV with USD 175 million deal. The acquisition will help Equinix to provide it, customer, to move their I.T. operations and latency-sensitive data to the digital edge, closer to where content is created and consumed.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Data Center Construction Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

