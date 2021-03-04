Latin America Bike Sharing Market Latest Trends, Business Opportunities and Demands 2021 to 2025

The report Latin America Bike Sharing Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026) covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R & D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Latin America bike sharing market is poised to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The Latin America Bike Sharing market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Loop, Movo, Wave, Mobike, Tembici, Bird, Bim Bim Bikes, Grow mobility among others.

Competitive Developments:

– In 2019, Grin has announced that it is entering into a merger with Yellow. the combined entity which will be Grow mobility will operate over 135,000 vehicles across six countries. The company is planning to double its fleet size and expand its regional reach. And in March 2020, Grow mobility was sold to Mountain Nazca investment fund in an undisclosed amount.

– In 2019, Ubers launched electric bikes with a fleet of 1,200 bikes in Chile, with the name Jump. Company plan is to reach to all the major Latin American countries as they have operation in Mexico City, Santos in Brazil and the Las Condes area in Santiago.

– In 2019, Bird, acquired Scoot, after the acquisition Scoot will be the subsidiary of Bird and will operate independently.

Scope of the Report:

– Increasing traffic congestion, insufficient mass public transport, increasing rates of road fatalities, growing awareness among peoples for environmental concerns, will drive the bike sharing market. Bike sharing provide a convenient way of transportation at minimum cost without any hassle.

– The idea of company bike leasing is becoming increasingly popular in Latin America. bike sharing solutions are successfully adapting success stories of developed countries to small Latin American countries.

Key Market Trends:

E-Bike Rental is providing the growth in Bike Sharing Market



There is always a need for better transportation in the region which has encouraged many multinational firms and startups to produce better alternatives such as ride-hailing, car sharing, integrated mobility, and bike sharing. Renting a bike is cheaper and convenient than owning a car, and this bike sharing platforms are pushing people to leave their cars for a eco-friendly transport system. For instance,

In April 2020, Colombian startup MUVO received a USD 2 million funding, Auteco Mobility has led the round of funding, after this funding MUVO is planning to expand its electric bikes to Medelln and Bogot.

Similarly, just after its launch in 2018, Grin received USD 45 million from Y Combinator, in Series A rounds, and then it merged with So Paulo-based Ride for further expansion across Latin America. And after that, it partnered with Colombias Rappi in a test phase of 150 scooters.

