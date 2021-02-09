Latin America Beer Cans Market Reviews and Analysis 2021 Along With Study Reports 2025 | Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc., Ardagh Group

The Latin America Beer Cans Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Latin America Beer Cans market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Latin America Beer Cans market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Latin America Beer Cans market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Latin America Beer Cans industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Latin America Beer Cans Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 4% over the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape: Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc., Ardagh Group, CCL Container, Mexico, Anheuser-Busch Packaging Group Inc, and others.

Key Market Trends

Aluminium Can to Hold a Significant Share in Brazil

– Beer is one of the significant consumed alcoholic beverages in Brazil, with approximately 14 million km/year, and it is among the top-five beer producers in the world. Almost 98% of beer consumption in Brazil is a light beer.

– In the Latin America market, Brazil contributes to the growth of metal cans through the presence of 889 registered breweries, with the country producing 16,968 products (mainly contributing cans and bottles), approximately 6,800 of which were registered in 2018 as per Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply (MAPA)._ This significantly raises the production of aluminum cans.

– In June 2019, Ambev SA, the Latin American unit of Anheuser Busch InBev, reported a better-than-expected 8.5% rise in second-quarter net profit, triggering substantial gains in its shares. The company also claims that cans are gaining space over glass bottles in some markets, including Brazil.

– Further, Abralatas (the Brazilian Association of Aluminum Can Manufacturers) represents the interests of Brazilian can manufacturers, most notably Ardagh, Ball, Can pack, and Crown Embalagens. These can-makers are getting rapid growth in demand for aluminum cans from the brewing sector. Moreover, as per demand from major breweries, there is surging demand in Brazil for cans for packaging craft beers. In recent months in 2019, more than 300 new breweries were launched in Brazil.

Aluminium Cans to Witness Significant Growth in Craft Beer in Mexico

– The demand for Mexican craft beer at home and abroad aided by innovative marketing is driving massive growth in the countrys independent beer industry, with production increasing by more than 50% every year.

– In terms of beer production, Mexico accounted for the second-largest country in Latin America, with 119.78 million liters in 2018. According to the Department of Commerce, in 2017, 67% of the overall beer was exported from Mexico to the United States, in which 28.9% was exported in cans (205,714,313 gallons). This potentially also raises the production of craft beer by which the demand for aluminum can significantly increase.

– Further, there was one of the critical findings of the 2018-19 Annual Industry Report from the Mexican craft beer association ACERMEX. It revealed that more than 40% of the estimated 940 breweries operated in the country in 2018. By the end of 2020, the expectation of opening more than 1,400 breweries has significantly increased the demand for metal cans.

Some of the recent developments in the market are as follows: –

– September 2019 – Mason Ale Works expands its distribution to Latin America by partnering with Velour Imports. The distribution coverage area includes the 41 countries from the top of the Caribbean down to Latin America, providing the consumption of craft beer to the customers. This leads to significant demand for beer cans for packaging.

