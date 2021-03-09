Latin America Automotive Airfilters Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Mann+Hummel, KandN Engineering, JS Automobiles, AL Filters, Allena Group

Latin America Automotive Airfilters Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Latin America Automotive Airfilters Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Latin America Automotive Airfilters_Market_is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Latin America Automotive Airfilters Market are Mann+Hummel, KandN Engineering, JS Automobiles, AL Filters, Allena Group, Purolator Filters LLC, Advanced Flow Engineering Inc., AIRAID and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– In February 2019, Mann+Hummel expanded its range by adding thirty new part numbers to the air filter range for the aftermarket. These part numbers have been added to the company’s Purolator, PurolatorOne and PurolatorTech product ranges.

– In January 2020, WIX filters, which is a leading manufacturer of air filters in the automotive world, made and announcement that they have introduced 380 new parts in 2019, including 71 parts for passenger cars and 88 for heavy-duty and off-road applications. The company introduced 140 industrial parts, 27 premium cabin air filters and made a variety of other additions, including its OPP product line.

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Vehicle Segment Captures Market

With the increase in construction activities and growing e-commerce activities in the country, the demand for commercial vehicles are expected to grow after the end of the pandemic situation and normalcy returns in the economy.

The commercial vehicle fleet owners are concerned about the average yearly mileage of commercial vehicles for which they are continuously monitoring the health of the engine and other spare parts by doing timely maintenance and engine checkups. Consumers are likely to change both intake and cabin cleaners periodically so as to meet stringent implementation of these air standards by the state governments, therefore, boosting the sales of the automotive airfilters in the country.

The aftermarket segment for commercial vehicles is expected to grow with high CAGR as compared to OEMs, owing to the vehicle maintenance and inspection programs that are run on a regular basis in the country. These programs are beneficial in increasing the average age of trucks in the region.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Latin America Automotive Airfilters Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

