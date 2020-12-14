Latest Update 2020: Data Center Accelerator Market by COVID19 Impact Analysis And Top Manufacturers: Nvidia, Intel, Alphabet (Google), Qualcomm

In 2018, the global Data Center Accelerator market size was 3501.8 million US$ and it is expected to reach 35020 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 38.7% during 2019-2025.

In Data Center Accelerator market, Deep Learning Training segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 23381 M USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 40.16% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Data Center Accelerator will be promising in the Deep Learning Training field in the next couple of years.

Modern data centers are being transformed to increase networking bandwidth and optimize workloads like artificial intelligence. Data center administrators also expect lower TCO, lower power, and new services. Data centers accelerators are helping customers meet these demands. The data centers accelerators facilitate a significant increase in the performance of these data centers. Moreover, due to resource sharing with the main processor, accelerators and general-purpose processors in data centers consume less power. The growing demand for AI in HPC data centers is driving the market growth. The growth in consumer-generated data and increasing use of AI-based services have propelled the demand for AI-centric data centers.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Accelerator status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Accelerator development in North America and Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Nvidia

Intel

Alphabet (Google)

Advanced Micro Devices

Achronix Semiconductor

Xilinx

Qualcomm

In 2018, GPU accounted for a major share of 85% in the global Data Center Accelerator market. And this product segment is poised to reach 29819 M USD by 2025 from 2983 M USD in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

Deep Learning Training

HPC and Others

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

GPU

CPU

FPGA

ASIC

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

North America held the largest market share in 2018. The growing trend of cloud computing has radically increased the economic impact of data center investments made by leading service providers, such as Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft etc. The data center accelerator market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growth in China, which can be attributed to the increasing demand for data centers in China, as organizations seek enhanced connectivity and scalable solutions for their growing businesses. Also, there is an increase in the investments by the Government of China to stimulate technological development, which has led to the large adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT).Key players in this market focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches to increase revenue. NVIDIA (US) is a leading player in the data center accelerator market, followed by Intel (US) and Alphabet (US).The market has been segmented into CPU, GPU, FPGA, and ASIC. The market for FPGA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of FPGAs for the acceleration of enterprise workloads.By application, the market has been segmented into deep learning training, HPC and others. The market for enterprise interface is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Center Accelerator status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Center Accelerator development in North America and Europe., Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 GPU

1.4.3 CPU

1.4.4 FPGA

1.4.5 ASIC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.5.2 Deep Learning Training

1.5.3 HPC and Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Center Accelerator Market Size

2.2 Data Center Accelerator Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

2.2.2 Data Center Accelerator Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Center Accelerator Market Size by by Players

3.1.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Revenue by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Data Center Accelerator Revenue Market Share by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Data Center Accelerator Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Data Center Accelerator Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data Center Accelerator Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data Center Accelerator Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 North America

5.1 North America Data Center Accelerator Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Data Center Accelerator Key Players in North America

5.3 North America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type

5.4 North America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Data Center Accelerator Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Data Center Accelerator Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application

7 Southeast Asia

7.1 Southeast Asia Data Center Accelerator Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Data Center Accelerator Key Players in Southeast Asia

7.3 Southeast Asia Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type

7.4 Southeast Asia Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application

8 India

8.1 India Data Center Accelerator Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Data Center Accelerator Key Players in India

8.3 India Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type

8.4 India Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Data Center Accelerator Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Data Center Accelerator Key Players in Central & South America

9.3 Central & South America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Type

9.4 Central & South America Data Center Accelerator Market Size by Application

Continued….

