Latest Trends In Intelligent Electronic Devices Market | Companies Included Crompton Greaves, NoVa Tech LLC, SchWeitZer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Honeywell International

An intelligent electronic devices (IED) are the type of electric power industry which describes microprocessors-based controllers of power system equipments including transformers, capacitor banks, and circuit breakers. These devices receive data from power equipments and sensors and receive control commands like tripping circuit breakers. Intelligent electronic devices classified into various types such as voltage regulators, recloser controllers, capacitor bank switches, circuit breaker controllers, and On Load Tap Changer Controller.

The market statistics segment briefs on the forecasted CAGR the Intelligent Electronic Devices market is anticipated to register over the review period and the valuation it can attain by the end year. The market highlights details boosters and restraints, which can influence the target market growth over the forecast period. Skilled market analysts have meticulously worked on the evolution of the Intelligent Electronic Devices market and have identified the recent trends reinforcing the Intelligent Electronic Devices market growth. They have also spotted every opportunity based on that the market can capitalize. On scrutinizing, not only the Intelligent Electronic Devices market pitfalls were identified, but also, safety measures & techniques to combat the market are mentioned.

Increase in modernization and technological advancements are expected to boost the growth of global intelligent electronic devices market. Furthermore, rise in product launch by key competitors will have the positive impact on global intelligent electronic devices market growth. For instance, in May 2017, Toshiba Corporation had launched high voltage intelligent power devices such as TPD4207F. These devices have 600V and 5A Rating which are used in air conditioners, air cleaners, pumps, and fan motors.

However, huge amount of capital and high maintenance cost are the major restraining factors which are expected to hinder the growth of global intelligent electronic devices market.

Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Key Competitors

Various key competitors are discussed in this report such as Crompton Greaves, NoVa Tech LLC, SchWeitZer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Eaton Corporation Plc, General Electric, Cisco System, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, and Schneider Electric.

Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Taxonomy

By Types

Voltage Regulators

Recloser Controllers

Capacitor Bank Switches

Circuit Breaker Controllers

On Load Tap Changer Controller

By Application

Automation

Condition Monitoring

Water Supply & Management System

Traction Signaling & Controlling System

Mass Transit System

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

