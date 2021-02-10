Latest Trending Report on Sales Performance Management Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2026 | SAP, Oracle, Xactly, Anaplan and more.

According to Market Study Report, Sales Performance Management Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Sales Performance Management Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The global Sales Performance Management (SPM) market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 3.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Sales Performance Management Market:

SAP (Germany)

Oracle (US)

Xactly (US)

Anaplan (US)

NICE (Israel)

Varicent (Canada)

beqom (Switzerland)

Performio (US)

Incentives Solutions (Israel)

Optymyze (UK)

Salesforce (US)

Iconixx (US)

Axtria (US)

Gryphon Networks (US)

CellarStone (US)

ZS (US)

Board (Switzerland)

Zoho (India)

InnoVyne (Canada)

XANT (US)

The solutions segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market. The demand for SPM solutions is rising with growing need for minimizing—commission payout inaccuracies and low quota attainment issues, and the lack of visibility into incentives and employee performance. Factors such as voluntary sales turnovers, the increase in digitalization, and the rise in enterprise spending on CRM sales applications for providing training to their employees have also contributed to the high adoption of the SPM solutions.

BFSI vertical is projected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period. As BFSI companies deal with diverse insurance and banking products, such as debit cards, credit cards, loans, and insurance policies that involve employment of large number of sales representatives, the demand to manage complex incentive compensation calculations and offer representatives with holistic visibility into entire SPM processes has compelled BFSI companies to aggressively adopt SPM solutions.

Competitive Landscape of Sales Performance Management Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Evaluation Framework

3 Market Share Of Top Players

4 Revenue Analysis Of Top Players

5 Key Market Developments

5.1 Product/Solution Launches And Enhancements

5.2 Acquisitions

5.3 Partnerships, Agreements, And Collaborations

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall SPM market and its sub segments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

