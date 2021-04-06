Latest Trending Report on EV battery Market Outlook 2026 | Panasonic, AESC, PEVE, LGChem, LEJ, SamsungSDI, Hitachi, ACCUmotive, BostonPower

The Global Report on EV battery Market Size, Status, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026.

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the EV battery Market highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends to identify emerging technologies and development, and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the EV battery Industry.

The electric vehicle (EV) battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Overview: A battery is used as a secondary power source in automobiles. An electric vehicle battery is a secondary (rechargeable) battery. It uses chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs for power and therefore does not require any combustion engine for propulsion. An electric vehicle battery or traction battery powers the propulsion of battery electric vehicles. In the recent years, consumers are more inclined toward battery electric/plug-in vehicles, because these vehicles run without fuel, such as petrol, diesel, and gasoline and have lower maintenance cost, which eventually reduces consumers’ expenses. Increasing global concerns regarding the negative effect of climate change along with alarming pollution levels recorded in the major cities have created a significant demand for electric vehicles.

Top Companies: Panasonic, AESC, PEVE, LGChem, LEJ, SamsungSDI, Hitachi, ACCUmotive, BostonPower, BYD, LishenBattery, CATL, WanXiang, GuoXuanHigh-Tech, PridePower, OptimumNano, BAKBattery

Key Developments:

March 2020: BYD officially launched its latest blade-shaped battery for eliminating the rising concerns about battery safety in electric vehicles. The company unveiled the new product at an online event called the ‘Blade Battery – Unsheathed to Safeguard the World.’

February 2020: Lucid Motors joined hands with LG Chem, a renowned electric vehicle battery supplier for its Lucid Air pure-electric sedan. The full production of this latest sedan is set to begin in late 2020 at the company’s modernized factory in Casa Grande

Global EV battery Market Split By Product Type And Applications:

This report segments on the basis of Types are:

LithiumIonBattery

NI-MHBattery

Other

This report segments on the basis of Application are:

HEV

PHEV

EV

FCV

Regional Analysis: For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global EV battery analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

