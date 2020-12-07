Latest Trending Report on Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market in US Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2026 | Cisco,IBM, Intel and more.

Latest research report on “Deep Packet Inspection Market in US” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

#Key Players- Cisco Systems,International Business Machine (IBM),Intel,NortonLifeLock (Symantec),Palo Alto Networks,Check Point Software Technologies,Extreme Networks,Netscout Systems,Procera Networks(Sandvine),Viavi Solutions,Allot Communications,Bivio Networks,Cpacket Networks and more.

Market segment by Type:

– Standalone DPI

– Integrated DPI

– Integrated DPI is the most used type in 2019, with over 73.77% market share.

Market segment by Application:

– Government

– Internet Service Provider

– Enterprises

– Education

– Demand of internet service provider occupied most of market share of about 41.29% in 2019.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Deep Packet Inspection market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

