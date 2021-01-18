Latest trending Report on Dairy Alternatives Market by Source (Soy, Almond, Coconut, Rice, Oats, Hemp), Application (Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Creamers)

Get Sample Research Report (TOTALLY FREE): https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1074036
The Global Dairy Alternatives Market size is projected to grow from USD 21.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 36.7 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period.
Top Companies Profiled in the Dairy Alternatives Market:
- The White Wave Foods Company (US)
- Hain Celestial (US)
- Blue Diamond Growers (US)
- SunOpta (Canada)
- Sanitarium (Australia)
- Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia)
- Eden Foods Inc. (US)
- Ecomil (Spain)
- Earth’s Own Food Company (Canada)
- TriballatNoyal (France)
- Valsoia S.p.A (Italy)
- Dohler(Germany)
- Hiland Dairy (US)
- Panos Brands (US)
The demand for dairy alternatives has increased over the years. The popularity of dairy-free milk can be attributed to the health concerns related to lactose intolerance and the hectic lifestyles of the working middle-class population, which encourage them to use convenience products for on-the-go consumption to save time.
The soy segment held the largest share in 2020, in terms of value. Soya-based dairy alternatives are considered to be the best substitutes for dairy products and occupy a significant share in the dairy alternatives market. They are a rich source of proteins and calcium and are considered to be one of the best substitutes for dairy products by lactose-intolerant individuals.
Competitive Landscape of Dairy Alternatives Market:
1 Introduction
2 Competitive Benchmarking
2.1 Product Offering (For All 25 Players)
2.2 Business Strategy (For All 25 Players)
3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
3.1 Stars
3.2 Emerging Leaders
3.3 Pervasive Players
3.4 Emerging Companies
4 Covid-19-Specific Company Response
