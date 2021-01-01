Latest Trending Report on Agricultural Chelates Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Industry Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2026

Latest research report on “Agricultural Chelates Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Agricultural Chelates Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 0.9 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.7%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Agricultural Chelates Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Nouryon (Netherlands)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Yara International (Norway)

ICL (Israel)

Haifa Chemicals Ltd (Israel)

Syngenta (US)

Nufarm Ltd (Australia)

Aries Agro Ltd (India)

The Andersons, Inc. (US)

ATP nutrition (Canada)

Manvert (Spain)

BMS-Micronutrients NV (Belgium)

Wilbur-Ellis Company (US)

Compo Expert GMBH (Germany)

Greensmiths, Inc. (US)

Agmin Chelates Pty. Ltd (Australia)

Van Iperen International (Netherlands)

ValagroSpA (Italy)

Shandong Iro Chelating Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Protex International SA (France)

DeretilAgronutritional (Spain)

“Fruits and vegetables are projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Fruits and vegetables accounted for the largest share in the agricultural chelates market in 2019. This is attributed to the increase in the profit margins, rapid urbanization, and the rise in awareness of health benefits associated with fruits and vegetables, which are considered high-value crops.

“The EDTA segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.”

On the basis of type, the agricultural chelates market is categorized as EDTA, EDDHA, DTPA, IDHA, and others. With the growing soil degradation and nutrient deficiency of soil, there has been a rise in the adoption of agriculture chelates to enhance yield. The EDTA segment is projected to be the largest segment, during the forecast period, due to its ability to bind with micronutrients, such as iron, calcium, zinc, manganese, and copper.

List of Tables:

Table 1 USD Exchange Rate, 2014–2018

Table 2 Relative Crop Responsiveness to Agricultural Chelates

Table 3 Nutrient Content Requirement

Table 4 Agricultural Chelates Market Size, By Type, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 5 Agricultural EDTA Market Size, By Region, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 6 Agricultural EDDHA Market Size, By Region, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 7 Agricultural DTPA Market Size, By Region, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 8 Agricultural IDHA Market Size, By Region, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 9 Other Agricultural Chelates Market Size, By Region, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 10 Agricultural Chelates Market Size, By Micronutrient, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 11 Agricultural Chelates Market Size, By End Use, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 12 Agricultural Chelates Market Size, By Mode of Application, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 13 Soil Application Market Size, By Region, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 14 Seed Dressing Market Size, By Region, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 15 Foliar Sprays Market Size, By Region, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 16 Fertigation Market Size, By Region, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 17 Other Modes Market Size, By Region, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 18 Agricultural Chelates Market Size, By Crop Type, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 19 Agricultural Chelates Market Size in Cereal & Grain Cultivation, By Region, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 20 Agricultural Chelates Market Size in Oilseed & Pulse Cultivation, By Region, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 21 Agricultural Chelates Market Size in Fruit & Vegetable Cultivation, By Region, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 22 Agricultural Chelates Market Size in Other Crop Cultivation, By Region, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 23 Agricultural Chelates Market Size, By Region, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 24 Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 25 Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (Kt)

……And More

Research Coverage:

This report segments the agricultural chelates market based on type, crop type, micronutrient type, mode of application, by end use and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the agricultural chelates market, the high-growth regions, countries, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

